Mercury Theatre Livestream Pantomime To Hospices And Care Homes Across Essex

On Thursday 2 December, Mercury Theatre in Colchester livestreamed their pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, to 30 hospices, care homes and hospitals across Essex. The theatre were keen to make sure that those who would not be able to attend in person were able to watch the show from the comfort of their own space. Organisations taking part included: St Helena's Hospice, Little Havens Hospice and Colchester General Hospital.

As part of this opportunity, the theatre also invited other groups to attend in person who would otherwise be unable to access the production due to the cost-of-living crisis. This included residents from The Oaks Care Home, Refugee Action, Independent Age, Community360 and Balkerne Gardens Care Home.

Mercury Theatre have also been touring their community choir and practitioners to care homes to sing Christmas songs across the county, to ensure that those residents who may be struggling at this time of year are able to enjoy some festive activities. This is all part of the Mercury For All campaign to ensure that everyone across the county is able to access the theatre.

Chief Executive Director, Steve Mannix, says: "We're delighted to be able to spread some festive magic by sharing our pantomime with audiences that can't make it to see us in person. Our recently launched Mercury for All campaign helps fund work just like this, to ensure our range of performances, workshops and activities are accessible to all, no matter their circumstances."

In order to assist with the cost-of-living crisis, Mercury Theatre also provides bursary places for all Mercury Young Company groups, free family fun days and participation events, subsidised and funded activity for SEND young people, funded holiday clubs for those in receipt of free school meals, support for young people and emerging local creative talent and further activities in care homes and residential units. They also offer free or discounted tickets to all Mercury shows for low-income households or those on universal credit, and work closely with local community groups such as Refugee Action and Community360.

Beauty and the Beast runs at Mercury Theatre until Sunday 15 January 2023, starring pantomime royalty Antony Stuart-Hicks and Dale Superville. Best availability is now weekdays in January. It's a tale as old as time and a panto that will be unmissable for the whole family. Discover what it takes for true love to conquer all and whether love is all you really need!

Balkerne Gate, Colchester CO1 1PT

Box Office:

www.mercurytheatre.co.uk / 01206 573948

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Until 15 January 2023

Press performances: Saturday 3 December at 2pm or 7pm

Relaxed: 13 December at 10:15am

Captioned: 6 January at 7pm

Touch tour: 7 January at 12:30pm

Audio described: 7 January at 2pm

Adult only performances: 10 - 13 January at 7:30pm

PINOCCHIO

7 -31 December 2022

RUN REBEL

24 February - 4 March 2023

Post-show Q&A: 1 March 2023 at 7pm