Mark Watson Brings His Latest Show To Worthing

Cluster-bombed with yoghurt on 'Taskmaster', half-killed on 'Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island', Watson returns to what he's best at: being indoors. Mark Watson visits Worthing to delight and charm audiences with his latest comic offering, Mark Watson: The Infinite Show. At the Connaught Theatre, Friday 6 September 2019 at 8pm.



Inspired by the mostly alarming state of the world his children are growing up in, and a genuine, urgent desire to do something about it, this show is about empathy. 99 percent of the world's population is made up of other people: why can't we understand them? As scrawny and impassioned as ever, one of the UK's most beloved and thinnest acts offers some suggestions, with his usual notoriously high joke- and-rant-per-minute rate.



Before the show, Watson hands out cards asking the audience to write down the one thing that other people don't understand about them. An exercise in empathy, it's also a great showcase for Watson's extraordinary rapport with a crowd.



Mark Watson first made an impact on the comedy circuit in 2002 when he won the Daily Telegraph Open Mic competition and was a runner-up in So You Think You're Funny? He has become known for his Edinburgh shows and his gruelling shows that last more than 24 hours. Watson won the Chortle award winner for innovation in 2005, when he was also nominated for best breakthrough act, and was nominated for best compere in 2007. He is also a novelist, with his debut Bullet Points, published in 2003; has written for TV and in 2007 landed his first radio series, Mark Watson Makes The World Substantially Better.



Tickets for Mark Watson: The Infinite Show are priced from £16.50 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







