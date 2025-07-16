Margaret Curry Will Bring THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN to Crazy Coqs This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Margaret Curry will bring her celebrated solo cabaret The Space In-Between to Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zédel in London on Thursday, August 28 at 9:15 p.m. The show, which debuted in New York City at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in 2023, has received critical acclaim for its vibrant mix of storytelling and song. Curry will be joined by her longtime collaborators: Gregory Toroian (musical director/piano), Skip Ward (bass), and David Silliman (drums), with direction by Lina Koutrakos. The show is produced by Deep Flight Productions.

A 2024 Bistro Award winner and 2025 MAC Award nominee for Best Female Vocalist, Curry uses The Space In-Between to explore the tension between past and future, joy and sorrow, the moment at hand and the mysteries ahead. Through a repertoire spanning Johnny Mercer, Yip Harburg, Chaka Khan, Roy Orbison, Jimmy Webb, and more, Curry weaves a personal and universally resonant story of resilience and wonder.

Fresh from her Off-Broadway run in Lanford Wilson’s The Moonshot Tape, Curry will also present the play as part of the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Known for her expressive voice and theatrical precision, Curry has appeared as a soloist at venues including Lincoln Center’s Kaplan Auditorium, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Allen Room, and major cabaret spaces across New York, Chicago, and Nashville.

Curry is also an accomplished actor and producer, with more than 300 Off-Broadway performances to her name and a growing slate of screen credits, including the holiday feature Merry Good Enough, now streaming worldwide.

THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN – PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Date: Thursday, 28 August at 9:15 PM

Venue: Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zédel, 20 Sherwood Street, London, W1F 7ED