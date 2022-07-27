Mania: The ABBA Tribute Act to Headline SUMMER SOUNDS This August



Following their inaugural festival in 2021, Summer Sounds is back this August with exciting musical headliners and festival fun for the whole family. Located in the outskirts of Oxford, Kirtlington Park Polo Club will welcome the singalong of the summer with mega headliners Mania: The ABBA Tribute, and Symphonic Ibiza who are joined by remarkable Heart Radio DJ, Toby Anstis. Set in the idyllic English countryside, visitors can savour this weekend of stunning sights, sounds and snacking. Get ready to dust off your dancing shoes for a fun-filled weekend of music madness.



Fresh from the West End and returning for their second year, Mania: The ABBA Tribute will be the headline act kicking off Summer Sounds on the Friday night. Formed in 1999, Mania: The ABBA Tribute have been performing together for nearly three decades and are known as the world's number one ABBA tribute act. Having played on some of the world's biggest stages, enjoy some of ABBA's greatest hits as they bring together fans, old and new, for a celebration like no other!



Transporting crowds from Oxfordshire to Ibiza, dance the night away as dynamic double headliner Symphonic Ibiza and Heart Radio DJ Toby Anstis reignite the golden era of house music. Since making their debut in 2018, Symphonic Ibiza have received five-star reviews, as well as being awarded Theatre Weekly's "Best Event" at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Their fusion of an unbelievable 15-piece live orchestra with pulsating bass and beats will have audiences on their feet! Symphonic Ibiza's own amazing DJ Andy Joyce is originally from Oxfordshire so will be re-connecting with his home roots.

With a whopping 17 years of experience working for Heart Radio and hosting his very own spin off station, Heart Dance, Toby Anstis is one to trust with hits for the whole family. His sound ranges from club classics to old school hits and is guaranteed to get audiences grooving this summer.

Performance Details:



Title Summer Sounds 2022

Dates Saturday 12th - Friday 13th August 2022

Gates open 6pm. Performances start at 7:30pm on Friday and Saturday

Address Kirtlington Park Polo Club, Akeman Street, Kirtlington, Oxon, OX5 3JQ

How to Get There Kirtlington Park Polo Ground is in Kirtlington, a short distance from Bicester (5.3 miles) and Oxford centre (14 miles). There is free car-parking on site. The nearest stations are Bicester and Tackley. Kirtlington is served by the number 25 bus.



Tickets Tickets are available online from £30. They are organised as picnic patches and can be purchased in groups of 2,4 and 6.

Website https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188287®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsummer-sounds.co.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Instagram @summersoundsuk