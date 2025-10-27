Maddie Grace Jepson Will Embark On UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End star and viral creator Maddie Grace Jepson is bringing her new tour Maddie Grace Jepson: Live On Tour across the UK in 2026. Taking a break from her starring role in the critically acclaimed Back To The Future The Musical audiences are invited to join Maddie for an intimate yet outrageously funny evening. Promising to finally answer the big questions, mostly, “How did you get to be so funny and beautiful?” this show is not to be missed. Tickets will be available via an exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday 28th October with general on sale taking place on Wednesday 29th October.

Following a sell-out show at London's Bloomsbury Theatre last year, Maddie is hitting the road with her brand-new one-woman show! Expect a brilliantly unhinged mix of comedy, chaos and confession. From being a viral internet star to starring in a West End show - Maddie has a lot to say. She will share pivotal moments, career highlights as well as the questionable decisions that shaped her along the way.

Crowds can expect a candid, musical, and occasionally emotional deep dive into the trials, triumphs, and totally bizarre twists of her life, with a few break up ballads thrown in for good measure (because what's a one-woman show without a good ballad, eh?)

With over 2 million social media followers, Maddie is one of the leading UK theatre influencers. Boasting 1.9M on TikTok she has become known for her viral sketches and documenting her journey to the West End. She currently stars as Lorraine in Back to The Future on the West End (which she will return to post-tour), she also made her TV debut in Big Mood starring Nicola Coughlan. Jepson has also hosted red carpets including The Oliviers and Dune Part 2 as well as regularly guest starring on some of the biggest UK podcasts such as Saving Grace, GK Barry and Call To Stage with Amber Davies and Mummy's boy with Arthur Hill.

Maddie Grace Jepson said: “I'm hitting pause on time travel for a while to set off on a new adventure, my very own one woman UK tour! I'm SO excited to be bringing the craziness of Maddie Grace Jepson Live to everyone around the country and Ireland. It feels nothing but thrilling (and slightly surreal) to take centre stage in such a personal way. See you all there!!"