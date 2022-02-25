MISS HOPE SPRINGS Marks Ten Years at The Crazy Coqs

It's been ten years since legendary musical, comedy, cabaret star Miss Hope Springs (written and performed by Mr Ty Jeffries) was first invited by Jeremy King and Chris Corbin to be resident songstress at their soon-to-open "jewel box of a cabaret room" in Piccadilly. Hope visited the building site in a sequined high-vis jacket and hard hat, said "Mais oui!" and launched the programme with her weekly Sunday Soirées.

The show was soon named best cabaret in Soho (Time Out), "best ways to party" (Evening Standard) as well as being named a London "must-see" by BA High Life and the FT How to Spend It magazines. Hope has gone on to perform to international acclaim and win multiple awards.

La Springs marks this unprecedented milestone by revisiting some of the many shows she's created: Je M'appelle Hope, Latin A La Springs and Vegas to Weimar to name but a few, in her celebratory show, Dix Ans au Crazy Coqs from 26-30 April 2022 You'll hear scandalous showbiz stories and your favourite musical numbers such as January Jones, Funny, Mrs O'Toole, Carnival and of course her biggest hit The Devil Made Me Do It.

As her many fans know, Miss Hope is a rare bird; a blonde ex-showgirl who's also a brilliant songwriter with a razor-sharp wit who's come to London via the Pink Pelican Casino in Las Vegas, about whom Ty, her creator, deadpans: "It's taken her 45 years to become an overnight success".

He adds: "After the last couple of years, it's time to dress up and let your hair down and immerse yourself in the fabulous world of Miss Hope".

Ty grew up between Pinewood and Hollywood while his father, the late actor and film director Lionel Jeffries, was making movies such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Camelot. Ty was taught his first jazz chords by Sir John Mills and he once danced down Sunset Boulevard with Fred Astaire. Shirley MacLaine, Shelley Winters and Diana Dors were family friends and his close observation of those women at first hand lends authenticity to his "stellar portrayal of a jaded, faded star" (Fringe Review)

Classically trained at The Purcell School of Music, Ty has had a fascinating creative career. Outside music, he was a successful model, working with Jean Paul Gaultier, Comme des Garçons and Versace, and he became friends with Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat when he was living and working in New York.

Ty was signed as a songwriter to Elton John's Rocket Music and went on to work with artists including The Associates, Billy Mackenzie, Neneh Cherry and Chaka Khan, but his solo career as a classical composer as well as creator of Miss Hope Springs has been a remarkable success. As well as appearances at the Crazy Coqs in London's West End, he has supported Marc Almond at the Evdntim Apollo in Hammersmith, and has toured both the UK and USA, including The Lincoln Centre in NYC. He even put the "wig" in the Wigmore Hall when he performed two successful solo concerts at London's classical Valhalla. With fans as varied as Will Young, Julian Clary, Miriam Margolyes, Pete Waterman and Rula Lenska, you know you are in extremely capable theatrical hands.

Miss Hope Springs: Dix Ans au Crazy Coqs is at Crazy Coqs in Piccadilly from 26-30 April 2022, tickets priced £35. To book, visit: www.brasseriezedel.com/events