MINISTRY OF SOUND CLASSICAL Will Headline Show in Berkshire in July

Ministry of Sound Classical, the orchestral celebration of dance music, will headline a huge outdoor show as part of Heritage Live Festival’s 2025 summer events in the stunning grounds of Englefield House, in Pangbourne near Reading, Berkshire.

Taking place on Friday 18th July 2025, the show will also feature special guests Paul Oakenfold, David Morales, Judge Jules and Fish56Octagon.

Ministry of Sound Classical takes on the very best tunes hand-picked from dance music history and recreates them in a breathtaking performance by an incredible 30-piece orchestra.

Clubs do not come more iconic than Ministry of Sound. The legendary London venue was at the heart of the huge house scene of the 1990s and is one of the biggest global brands in dance music. Renowned for sell-out shows worldwide, they have joined forces with talented classical musicians to create a Ministry of Sound take on what an orchestral performance can be.

Ministry of Sound Classical sees your favourite dance tracks re-orchestrated, re-imagined and re-lived by a breathtaking 30-piece orchestra, top DJs, stunning vocalists and a sound and light experience like no other.

Ministry of Sound Classical has sold out the iconic Royal Albert Hall and headlined major festivals including Gone Wild Festival, The Big Feastival, and Silverstone Festival, cementing its status as one of the most exciting and innovative live music experiences.

Featuring ultimate dance hits from the 90s including: The Chemical Brothers – Hey Boy Hey Girl, Dario G – Sunchyme, Faithless – Insomnia, Fatboy Slim – Right Here, Right Now plus many more, delivered like never before.

Paul Oakenfold is one of the UK’s premier DJ’s. His signature can be seen in everything from the early rise of hip-hop and the re-invention of British dance culture to the Balearic explosion and the birth of ‘Madchester’. He has sold over 5 million records, has played to over 50 million people and is, according to the Guinness Book of Records, the most successful DJ in the world.

David Morales is a globally revered American DJ, a Grammy award-winning record producer, songwriter, and businessman. He has produced and remixed over 500 records for an all-star roster of multi-platinum artists, including Mariah Carey, U2, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, and Whitney Houston.

He was nominated for his first Grammy Award in 1996 as a Producer on Mariah Carey’s album, ‘Daydream’ for the song ‘Fantasy’. In 1998 he won a Grammy Award for “Remixer of the Year.” A native New Yorker, Morales was one of the first superstar DJs to actively tour the world.

Judge Jules has ticked every box, as a DJ, producer, promoter, A&R, radio presenter, and taste maker. He has performed at the world’s most iconic clubs and festivals, including the UK’s Gatecrasher, Ministry of Sound, Global Gathering and Creamfields.

He has received many accolades such as #1 DJ (Mixmag), Best International DJ (Dancestar Awards), Best Radio DJ (Smirnoff’s Dancestars), and has consistently featured in the DJ Mag Top 100 poll, peaking at #3 in the world, alongside the industry’s greatest.

Opening the event will be Fish56Octagon who has taken the electronic music industry by storm, the likes of which have never been seen before.

One of the most in-demand DJ’s on the scene, he has over 150 bookings in 2025, including Glastonbury and BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend. With an unparalleled, encyclopaedic and 360-degree knowledge of all genres of dance music and armed with his near 2000+ strong collection of vinyl, it is this and his infectious energy that has led him to become somewhat of an electronic music historian that people can’t get enough of.

Previous years of Heritage Live Festivals at Englefield House have hosted the likes of Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Hozier, Richard Ashcroft, Elbow, Madness and Boy George & Culture Club.

