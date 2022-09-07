MENOPAUSE PARTY Comes to The Canal Cafe Theatre This Month

Meet Dolly Slatemen, landlady of the Mankey Bush, wannabe cougar and a woman who pulls no punches - nor pints - in her desire to lift the taboo around menopause. A cross between Bet Lynch and Kat Slater, Dolly puts the perry into peri menopause with a hilarious tour de force of acting skills as she calls on her alter egos, Judge Mental and Doctor Meena Pause, to demystify the change and leave the audience flushed. Add in some journaling, poetry and a singalong and you have a night to remember. If the brain fog doesn't hit...

Written and performed by Debbie Baisden a real-life Pub Landlady and directed by Chris Head the show presents a hybrid of theatre and stand up.

Baisden uses her own experiences in pub life, menopause and stand-up to create a world through the newfound arty experiences of Dolly. Life imitating art or vice versa, you decide.

The show has been successfully received at Brighton, Chelmsford and Edinburgh Fringe, with appearances at UNISON and various venues in the Southeast to deliver accessible menopause education through entertainment. Dolly enforces the fact that no matter their class, all women will go through menopause at some stage of their life. As an independent performer Baisden is determined to empower others in pursuing their ambitions, with a focus on working class representation.

Menopause Party will have you laughing and learning.

Performances are Thursday 22nd September @7:30pm and Friday 23rd September @7:30pm.

Running time: 60 minutes

Age recommendation: 16+

Canal CafÃ© Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195203Â®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcanalcafetheatre.com%2Four-shows%2Fmenopauseparty%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

020 7289 6054

Tickets: Â£8/7 (+Â£1.50 booking fee)