Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MENOPAUSE PARTY Comes to The Canal Cafe Theatre This Month

A menopause taboo-smashing show for the masses, by real life Essex pub landlady Debbie Baisden in Menopause Party.Â 

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022 Â 

Meet Dolly Slatemen, landlady of the Mankey Bush, wannabe cougar and a woman who pulls no punches - nor pints - in her desire to lift the taboo around menopause. A cross between Bet Lynch and Kat Slater, Dolly puts the perry into peri menopause with a hilarious tour de force of acting skills as she calls on her alter egos, Judge Mental and Doctor Meena Pause, to demystify the change and leave the audience flushed. Add in some journaling, poetry and a singalong and you have a night to remember. If the brain fog doesn't hit...

Written and performed by Debbie Baisden a real-life Pub Landlady and directed by Chris Head the show presents a hybrid of theatre and stand up.

Baisden uses her own experiences in pub life, menopause and stand-up to create a world through the newfound arty experiences of Dolly. Life imitating art or vice versa, you decide.

The show has been successfully received at Brighton, Chelmsford and Edinburgh Fringe, with appearances at UNISON and various venues in the Southeast to deliver accessible menopause education through entertainment. Dolly enforces the fact that no matter their class, all women will go through menopause at some stage of their life. As an independent performer Baisden is determined to empower others in pursuing their ambitions, with a focus on working class representation.

Menopause Party will have you laughing and learning.

Performances are Thursday 22nd September @7:30pm and Friday 23rd September @7:30pm.

Running time: 60 minutes

Age recommendation: 16+

Canal CafÃ© Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195203Â®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcanalcafetheatre.com%2Four-shows%2Fmenopauseparty%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

020 7289 6054

Tickets: Â£8/7 (+Â£1.50 booking fee)





More Hot Stories For You


Four Boys Cast As Charlie Bucket In CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At Leeds Playhouse This ChristmasFour Boys Cast As Charlie Bucket In CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At Leeds Playhouse This Christmas
September 6, 2022

Meet the fabulous four young northern actors who will take on the timeless role of Charlie Bucket in Leeds Playhouse's production presented in association with Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory â€“ The Musical, which runs at the Playhouse from 18 November to 23 January.
TV Star Lucy Speed To Direct Her First Play At Kings Head TheatreTV Star Lucy Speed To Direct Her First Play At Kings Head Theatre
September 6, 2022

Actress Lucy Speed is set to make her directorial debut with a new play about first time motherhood at Mark Ravenhill's Kings Head Theatre in Islington.
Full Cast Announced for Christmas Panto ROBIN HOOD at the Northcott TheatreFull Cast Announced for Christmas Panto ROBIN HOOD at the Northcott Theatre
September 6, 2022

Exeter Northcott Theatre and Le Navet Bete announced the full cast for their new family Christmas pantomime Robin Hood, which runs at the Northcott Theatre from 9 December 2022 until 7 January 2023.
TANZ Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in NovemberTANZ Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in November
September 6, 2022

Battersea Arts CentreÂ will host the UK premiere ofÂ TANZÂ this autumn, inviting choreographerÂ Florentina HolzingerÂ to debut this extraordinary work.
Photos: First Look at ANTIGONE at Regent's Park Open Air TheatrePhotos: First Look at ANTIGONE at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
September 6, 2022

Check out all new production photosÂ  fromÂ AntigoneÂ atÂ Regentâ€™s Park Open Air TheatreÂ which opens on Friday this week.