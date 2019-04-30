ME & MY WHALE Combines Sound Art And Contemporary Theatre At The Vaults For One Night Only

Me & My Whale is mix of experimental music, sound installation and contemporary theatre, created by sound artist Xavier Velastin and writer-performer Hannah Mook. After runs at stage@leeds, Partisan Collective in Manchester, Theatre Deli in Sheffield and the Star & Shadow in Newcastle, the show now heads to the Vaults in London this Summer.

Sound takes centre-stage alongside a misanthropic submarine captain who falls in love with a whale. Wandering alone in the deep ocean, she gathers sounds from the wreckage of a drowned human world. While submerged, she hears a whale's song, deep and resonant, and dives to join her. But can it last?

Me & My Whale is a new performance project that calls out the damaging way we appropriate the sounds of the ocean using an absurdist blend of techniques from sound art, contemporary theatre and new music.

Amongst others, the show features two performers, one submarine captain, the deep ocean, underwater singing, motion capture, generative programming, human-computer interaction, improvisation, a love song to cetaceans (both toothed and baleen), and one very lonely whale.

Xavier Velastin is a sound artist, technologist and pianist. He is of Chilean descent, grew up in London, and lives in Leeds. Hannah Mook is a writer and performance maker from Yorkshire based in Manchester. She is part of contemporary theatre company Paper People Theatre, and creates visual, uncanny and humorous work in the North and London.





