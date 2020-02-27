Lucy Porter Comes to Swindon With BE PREPARED

After a very successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, peoples favourite Lucy Porter is back on the road with her 15th solo hour of stand-up comedy. Not resting on her laurels after giving those fifteen hours of entertainment to the world (that's the equivalent of 5 Bravehearts or 9.57 Trainspottings) she's returning with Be Prepared - a show all about dealing with life's difficulties.

7th March 2020

Swindon, Arts Centre

www.swindontheatres.co.uk

01793 524 481

When Lucy was in the 3rd Croydon Brownies, she thought she was being taught everything she'd need to succeed in life. All a girl required to stay safe and sound was an emergency 10p for the phone box, a length of string and a penknife. Now there are no phone boxes, and carrying a knife is generally frowned upon. At least she's still got her piece of string.

The Brownie motto was 'Be Prepared' but over the years, Lucy has time and again found herself taken unawares by the universe, and utterly unready for the challenges she's faced.

Now she is faced with working out what her own kids need to equip them for the modern world. She's enrolled them in Beavers and Cub Scouts, and they're off camping in the woods just like mum did at their age. Are the old-fashioned skills of pathfinding and fire-building still useful in our technologically rich age? Will they in fact need to be mini-Bear Grylls to cope with the apocalyptic wasteland we've caused with global warming?

Lucy Porter will be using her years of experience to help you, the audience, be prepared for whatever life may throw at you. There will be a smattering of singing, and even a camp-fire (health and safety regulations permitting.) We will get to grips with what leads to success and failure - and Lucy will end up blaming all her woes on her time in the 3rd Croydon Brownies. You may even win a badge! What is guaranteed is that you will enjoy the warm, feel-good comedy that Lucy is eminently prepared to provide.

Lucy Porter is a regular face and voice on TV and radio panel shows having appeared on Live at the Apollo, QI, Mock the Week, Insert Name Here, Have I Got News for You, Room 101 and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled. She would be an asset to any pub quiz team having appeared on University Challenge, The Weakest Link, 15 to 1, Pointless, and ITV's The Chase where she won the highest amount of money ever on the celebrity show for Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital. Lucy also broke records on Mastermind, where she fought off stiff competition from Mark Watson to achieve the highest ever celebrity score. It is therefore of absolutely no surprise that in 2018, she developed her own podcast all about quizzing called Fingers on Buzzers with The Chase's Vixen.

On Radio 4, she has been heard on The News Quiz, The Now Show, Dilemma and The Unbelievable Truth, and is a regular guest on BBC 6 Music's The Radcliffe & Maconie Show. Her 6-part series The Fair Intellectual Club, about a secret society of girls who convened in early 18th Century Scotland, came from the success of an Edinburgh run and national tour. Most recently, Lucy wrote and starred in Lucy Porter: In the Family Way for BBC Radio 4.





