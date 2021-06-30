Lucy Benjamin Will Lead New Jukebox Musical LOVE LETTERS At Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is thrilled to announce the cast for its summer musical Love Letters, a brand new world premiere production written and directed by Douglas Rintoul. Love Letters runs 30 July - 21 August 2021.

Lucy Benjamin, who is best known for playing Lisa Fowler in EastEnders and Maggie in the BAFTA award-winning BBC Four series Detectorists, has been cast in Love Letters.

Love Letters sees the former EastEnders actress return to her local Theatre after performing in In Basildon in 2019 and Deadly Murder at the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in 2015.

Lucy will be joined by Holly Ashton (The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 ¾, Menier Chocolate Factory), Kit Esuruoso (West Side Story, Royal Exchange Theatre), Dannie Harris (Christmas Carol Casebook: Away in a Danger, Lichfield Garrick Theatre), Mike Lloyd (Dreamboats and Petticoats, UK Tour), Hannah Price (Buddy, UK Tour), Steve Simmonds (Tommy, Ramps on the Moon and New Wolsey Theatre) and Luke Anthony Thornton (Footloose, UK Tour).

The production will be directed by Douglas Rintoul, the Theatre's Artistic Director, with design by Jess Curtis, lighting design by Mark Dymock, sound design by Chris Murray, musical direction from Adam Gerber, and choreography by Tara Young.

Love Letters tells the story of an unposted love letter meant to be sent between a passionate young couple‎ dating, only to be delivered sixteen years later. With a raft of brilliant songs from Essex's very best‎, and hits ranging from the 60s to today, this funny and popular working class love story promises to be an uplifting night out for everyone proudly calling Essex their home. Music featured is by Alison Moyet, Billy Bragg, Billy Ocean, Blur, David Woodcock, Depeche Mode, Jessie J, Olly Murs, Sandie Shaw and The Tremeloes.

This production is a highlight of the Theatre's Essex On Stage programme, made possible by the generous support of The Clothworkers' Foundation.

Tickets to Love Letters cost £13.50 - £30 plus 65p QRenew Fee, tickets for under 26s are just £8 Mon -Thu. To book, visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01708 443333.