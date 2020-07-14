London Theatre Runway Offers Weekend Only Option for New Graduate Training Program

London Theatre Runway is a bespoke training and connectivity programme for performing arts graduates which will be based at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. With new Government advice allowing dance studios to open this month, the programme is due to begin in September with applications open until 27th July. Full details can be found at www.londontheatrerunway.com.

Announced at the end of last month London Theatre Runway is a brand new training programme specifically aimed at driven and aspirational professional performers who have recently graduated or those already working in the industry who feel they would benefit from time with leading industry directors, choreographers, musical and casting directors in a supportive, non-competitive environment. It is also aimed at performers who may find themselves with a gap in a busy schedule and want to use this free time to keep 'match fit' and work on their performance skills. Through masterclasses and rigorous classes, London Theatre Runway offers the unique opportunity for attendees to work with a different industry leading professional every weekend and gain their guidance and expert feedback.

Following recent government advice reflecting a likely slow return of theatre as we know it in the UK, London Theatre Runway has opened up a number of places for attendees to sign up for single weekends at a cost of just £130 each or for five alternating weekends for £600 with the intention of ensuring the programme is as accessible to as many people as possible in the first year during this time which has been testing for many in the industry. You can find out more at www.londontheatrerunway.com/fees.

The Saturday sessions will be packed full of classes devoted to rigorous training aimed at keeping individuals' performance skills at the best possible level, led by expert instructors in dance, acting and script work, singing and vocal technique, with specialist guest choreographers. On Sundays, leading directors, casting directors, musical directors or choreographers will host masterclasses, offering valuable advice, tailored feedback and guidance through mock auditions, Q&A's and observation sessions. Masterclass leaders joining London Theatre Runway's first year include: Jim Arnold CDG, Karen Bruce, Hannah Chissick, Aletta Collins, Alistair David, Bill Deamer, Nikolai Foster, Natalie Gallacher CDG, David Grindrod CDG, Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Lucy Jenkins CDG, Ellen Kane, Rachel Kavanaugh, Nigel Lilley, Jonathan O'Boyle, Rachel O'Riordan, Adam Penford, Jessica Ronane CDG, Jeremy Sams, Danielle Tarento, Sarah Travis, Gareth Valentine, Anne Vosser, Roy Alexander Weise, Tara Wilkinson, Nick Winston and Matthew Xia.

Matt Cole, leading choreographer and Olivier award Nominee, and one of the founders of London Theatre Runway says "This is an uncertain time for so many people working in performing arts, and for those who have just graduated. We hope that these more flexible programme options can make London Theatre Runway accessible to as many people as possible. We have an incredible faculty of the best creatives in the industry and there is so much to be gained from participating in a single weekend! When we can all get back into the rehearsal room, we want to be stronger and more confident than ever. We hope that taking this time to continue to maintain the skills learnt during training and in work, maximising your potential, and staying connected to the industry through masterclasses can help make this happen."

Interested applicants should have trained in a vocational performing arts programme for a minimum of 2 years. To register for a place at London Theatre Runway visit www.londontheatrerunway.com. For an application form. Applications close on 27 July 2020.

The government has announced that from 25 July, dance studios will be able to open again with some safety measures in place. Whilst it now looks very likely that London Theatre Runway will open in September 2020, the programme will only do so when it is possible in a manner that is consistent with government guidance and safe for all participants and staff. If you purchase a place on a London Theatre Runway course and it cannot go ahead for safety reasons, your position on the programme will be held until the time when it can go ahead safely or you will be refunded in full.

