London Comedy Allstars Announced For the Underbelly Festival

Underbelly Festival in partnership with British Comedy Guide has announced the line-up for London Comedy Allstars at Cavendish Square every Friday night. London Comedy Allstars is your one-stop shop for the biggest laughs, the best location and your new favourite summer night out. Every Friday at 9:30pm until 29th July, Underbelly Summer Festival presents a night of the best comedy talent on offer.

Upcoming acts include Fin Taylor, Sindhu Vee, Ahir Shah, Phil Wang, Chloe Petts, Nabil Abdulrashid and Joz Norris. Tickets are on sale now and available from underbellyfestival.com

Underbelly Festival has once again made the heart of the West End home, just off London's Oxford Street in Cavendish Square. Underbelly Festival's majestic Spiegeltent is back and serving up another helping of shows for comedy-lovers that include the biggest LOL-worthy names in the festival's favourite late night show London Comedy Allstars. The perfect spot for lunch al fresco or after work drinks in the city. The festival and iconic Upside Down Purple Cow, Udderbelly, is also at London's Earls Court this summer with jaw-dropping circus acts, comedy shows that will leave you crying with laughter, and entertainment for all the family. All of this, alongside beautiful outdoor bars and delicious street food.

FRIDAY 10TH JUNE 9:30pm

Joe Sutherland, Micky Overman, Eleanor Tiernan, Tadiwa Mahlunge, Fin Taylor

Joe Sutherland is a comedian, actor, writer and former model, With a caustic, catty wit and unapologetic confidence, he has taken the UK comedy circuit by storm. Selected for the Pleasance Comedy Reserve at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2015, and a finalist in the prestigious NATY's awards and Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian, Joe now performs at the biggest and best clubs in the country. Joe can be

Micky Overman is one of the circuit's of the most promising and exciting acts. A bedrock of surgically sharp writing combined with a cool and confident delivery make her an exceptional comedian. Her material moves quickly from devastating honesty, to brutal whimsy, to on-point social observations. She already has the aura of a successful comic well beyond her years. As seen on Sofie Hagen's Sex Stories (Comedy Central).

Comedian and writer Eleanor Tiernan has featured on Stand Up For Live Comedy (BBC3), Comedy Central's The Alternative Comedy Experience and she has supported acts including Iliza Shlesinger, Stewart Lee, Tig Notaro, Ardal O'Hanlon, Jason Manford, Jason Byrne and Reginald D Hunter. She has been a panellist on BBC Radio 4's News Quiz and Where's the F in News? and The Blame Game (BBC Northern Ireland). Most recently Eleanor appears in Holding, a new TV adaptation of Graham Norton's debut novel.

One of the country's top new comedy acts Tadiwa Mahlunge has performed at the Greenman, Brighton Comedy Garden, Camp Wildfire, Aberystwyth and Greenwich Comedy Festivals - alongside the biggest names in comedy - providing tour support for Kiri Pritchard-McLain, and TV warm up for Desiree Burch's Amazon Prime specil. Tad has performed at historic venues such as The Clapham Grand, The Greenwich Maritime Museum, The Old Vic (Bristol), The National Gallery and of course, he's a regular at the Comedy Store.

Fin Taylor has made a name for himself as one of the most talked about comedians working in the UK. His last three Edinburgh shows "Whitey McWhiteface" , "Lefty Tighty Righty Loosey" and "When Harassy Met Sally" were 5 star sell-out runs, and cemented his reputation as a fiercely funny and uncompromising social commentator. He went on to appear on Comedy Central's Roast Battle and Live From the Comedy Store as well as making his own series Fin Taylor plays Bullshit Bingo. Most recently, Fin has guested on the most revered comedy entertainment shows in the UK: including Have I got News for You (BBC), 8 out of 10 Cats (E4). He also has starred as as correspondent in The Mash Report (BBC). Fin made his debut on the BBC's Live At the Apollo in 2018 to critical acclaim.

FRIDAY 17TH JUNE 9:30pm

Erika Ehler, Sara Barron, Leo Reich, Sally-Anne Hayward

Erika Ehler's razor-sharp, dark and visceral writing paired with precise delivery makes her one of the most exciting young comedians on the circuit. She has quickly become a much in demand writer and comedian working on numerous high profile shows.

In 2019, she was crowned winner of the Chortle Student Comedy Award, was the recipient of the Mike Craig Comedy Award, and the Hot Water Roast Battle Champion. She has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, Latitude Festival, and the Toronto Sketch Festival. Erika has recently written for Have I Got News for You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Comedy Central's Roast Battle.

Sara Barron is one of the fastest-rising comedians of her generation. Since her 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Fringe, she's starred on shows including Live at the Apollo (BBC), Would I Lie to You? (BBC) and Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC). A powerhouse live act, Sara's two stand-up hours, For Worse (2018) and Enemies Closer (2019) have sold out at both the Edinburgh Festival and at multiple runs in London's Soho Theatre. Sara's further television credits include 8 Out of 10 Cats (C4), Hypoethetical (DAVE), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC) Alan Davies' As Yet Untitled (Dave), Roast Battle (Comedy Central) and Hello, America (Quibi). On radio, her credits include appearances on The News Quiz, The Now Show and Woman's Hour on Radio 4.

Leo Reich is a standup comedian, writer and winner of the 2Northdown New Act of the Year competition 2020. Leo performs his brand of flamboyant, incisively written standup across the country, having recently supported Simon Amstel on his latest UK tour. When live performances were impossible he wrote and performed content for Channel 4's 'The Paddock Presents: Splendid Isolation', ITV1's 'Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club', Comedy Central's 'At the Edinburgh Fringe' and Penguin UK's 'Edinburgh Fringe Unlocked' audiobook. He also has scripted projects in development with BBC Studios and Two Brothers Pictures.

Sally-Anne Hayward is an award-winning comedian. A regular compere at Glastonbury Festival and with numerous successful Edinburgh fringe shows under her belt, Sally-Anne can display a depth of material that marks out the best comic talent. She has performed worldwide and provided tour support for Sarah Millican, Russell Howard, Russell Kane, Hal Cruttenden and Suzi Ruffell. An accomplished breakfast radio presenter with TV credits including The Blame Game (BBC), and radio panel show credits include Elephant in the Room (BBC Radio 4). Sally-Anne co-hosts the successful podcast Spit or Swallow with Lou Conran.

FRIDAY 24TH JUNE 9:30pm

Carl Donnelly

Carl Donnelly is an accomplished stand-up comedian and is a regular at all of the finest comedy clubs in the UK and Ireland. He has won a host of awards and was nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer. Carl has also appeared on various TV shows including Mock The Week (BBC2), One Night Stand (Dave), Stand Up for the Week (C4), Russell Howard's Good News (BBC Three), Stand Up Central (Comedy Central) and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave). His radio appearances include The Back End of Next Week (BBC5LIVE), Loose Ends (BBC Radio 4) and Act Your Age (BBC Radio 4) as well as being a regular guest on talkSPORT. Carl and fellow comedian Julian Deane currently host the podcast Two Vegan Idiots.

FRIDAY 1ST JULY 9:30pm

Brennan Reece, Ahir Shah, Sarah Keyworth, Huge Davies, Luke Kempner

Brennan Reece is a multi award-winning working class wordsmith from the council estates of Manchester. Over the past few years he has appeared on some of the UK's biggest comedy shows such as Live At The Apollo (BBC), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV), Comedy Central at The Comedy Store (Comedy Central) and Life Lessons (BBC). Brennan has toured his shows all over the world including Melbourne Comedy Festival, New Zealand Comedy Festival and he was also nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award (Best Newcomer), BBC New Comedy Award and won English Comedian of the Year.

Ahir Shah is one of the fastest-rising comedians of his generation and is known for his sharp, intellectual brand of stand-up featuring a blend of philosophical inquiry, political vigour and sweet gags. Ahir is a regular on television and radio and has performed on Live at the Apollo, The Now Show and Stand Up Central. Ahir has also been seen on shows including Have I Got News for You, Frankie Boyle's New World Order, Mock the Week, The Mash Report/Late Night Mash, Guessable, Rob Beckett's Undeniable and Catasrophe. Ahir's 2019 show Dots completely sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe and toured the UK ahead of an international release on US streaming platform HBO Max filmed at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Sarah Keyworth has fast become one of UK comedy's brightest new talents. With her debut show Dark Horse, Sarah was awarded the Herald Angel Award, a Pleasance Theatre Award and a nomination for Best Newcomer in the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. Sarah has appeared on BBC2's Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week, Comedy Central UK's Roast Battle, ITV2'S Stand Up Sketch Show, performed stand-up on BBC Radio 4 institution The Now Show, and has a number of her own TV and audio ideas in development with a range of production companies and broadcasters. Sarah wrote and performed her own series, Are You A Boy Or A Girl, for BBC Radio 4 and co-hosted hit relationship podcast You'll Do for BBC Sounds.

Huge Davies has quickly risen to become on the most exciting, unique acts in the UK. Huge has been seen on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Harry Hill's Clubnite (Channel 4), Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club and Out There (ITV), Hypothetical and Comedians Against Living Miserably (Dave), The Now Show (BBC Radio 4), The Stand Up Sketch Show and The Emily Atack Show (ITV2), Guessable, Comedy Central At The Comedy Store, The Comedy Central Chart Show and being the first ever musical battle on Roast Battle UK (Comedy Central). His acting credits include Lazy Susan's Comedy Short and The First Team (BBC Two), and he stars as Joe in Tech Tech Boom (BBC Sounds), a scripted spoof tech podcast.

Luke Kempner has quickly established himself as the UK's hottest new impressionist for the millennial comedy generation with his contemporary take on pop culture mimicry, amassing over 3 million views online, through his viral sketch videos 'Alternative Love Island' and 'Alternative Game of Thrones' Luke is part of the new Spitting Image cast, which can be seen on Britbox. Luke's other appearances include The Last Leg (C4), Stand-Up Sketch show and Love Island Aftersun (ITV2), It Takes Two (BBC2), Celebrity Karaoke (ITV2) and Steph's Packed Lunch (C4)

FRIDAY 8TH JULY 9:30pm

Garrett Millerick, Phil Wang, Pierre Novellie, Ray Badran, Fern Brady

Garrett Millerick is an acclaimed stand-up comedian, writer and director most recently seen performing stand-up on the hit US late night talk show Conan (TBS). He is also the co-host of hit podcast Laughable with Jayde Adams and Red Richardson which was recently picked by the Guardian as one of the funniest podcasts to listen to during the pandemic. Garrett has enjoyed critical acclaim with his live shows, including being Time Out London's No.1 Comedy Pick for February 2019 and a nomination for Breakthrough Act at the 2019 Chortle Awards.

Phil Wang is one of the UK's most exciting stand-up comedians, who recently recorded his first Netflix special at the London Palladium, released in August 2021. He has appeared on countless shows including hosting Live at the Apollo (BBC2), Have I Got News for You (BBC1), QI (BBC2), Would I Lie to You? (BBC1), 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown (C4), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Drunk History (Comedy Central), The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice (C4) and appeared as a regular guest throughout series 7 of Taskmaster (Dave). Previously, Phil recorded a stand-up special for Netflix as part of The Comedy Lineup, one of only two non-US acts in the series.



Pierre Novellie is one of the best up-and-coming comedians in the United Kingdom. Recently, he has been seen and heard on The Mash Report (BBC2), Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), The Now Show (Radio 4) and co-hosts the hit podcast BudPod with Phil Wang. Pierre has supported Frank Skinner in the West End and on tour, as well as Hal Cruttenden and Gary Delaney. Previous TV and radio appearances include a series regular role in Outsiders (Channel 4), Joke Thieves (BBC2), Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live (BBC3), Taxi Gags (All4) and Frank Skinner's The Rest is History (Radio 4).

Ray Badran is a stand-up comedian and writer, originally from Sydney. Ray has performed worldwide and is considered to be one of the rising stars in Australian comedy. In 2019, Ray performed his first show 'Everybody Loves Ray, Man' at the Edinburgh Fringe and was selected to perform as part of Live at the Edinburgh Fringe for Audible. Ray can be seen on No Experience Necessary on Comedy Central AUS/NZ, the ABC Comedy Podcast Positions Vacant and Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club (C4).

Fern Brady is known for being totally unique and completely fearless. Her caustic wit, exceptional writing and electric stage craft has made Fern one of the UK's hottest comedy stars. As seen on Live from the BBC, Live from the Comedy Store, The Russell Howard Hour, and Live at the Apollo. Featured in Vogue as one of the Top 5 Female Comedians as well as the Telegraphs top 5 young comedians to watch, Fern's career has gone stratospheric in the last 18 months. She's had viral success with her BBC Life Lessons, stormed the Australian comedy scene and supported Frankie Boyle and Katherine Ryan on Tour.

FRIDAY 15TH JULY 9:30pm

Carl Donnelly, Steve Bugeja, Fin Taylor, Chloe Petts, Sindhu Vee

Steve Bugeja is one of the circuit's most exciting comedians. Steve hosted the BBC Radio 4 series Economics with Subtitles and has made numerous appearances on TV shows including The Russell Howard Hour (Sky One), Love Island: Aftersun (ITV2), Russell Howard's Stand Up Central (Comedy Central) and Zoe Ball on Saturday (ITV1). Making a name for himself internationally, Steve has twice been invited to perform at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, appearing on Opening Night Comedy Allstars Supershow (ABC1) and on Comedy Up Late (ABC1). Steve won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2013 and has since performed numerous Edinburgh Fringe shows and national tours.

Chloe Petts is an alumna of the prestigious Pleasance Comedy Reserve and has been shortlisted for the BBC Comedy Award. Chloe has been seen on ITV'S Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club, Dave's Hypothetical, Channel 4's Random Acts and BBC 3's Quickies. Chloe co-founded The Lol Word, a queer comedy collective that hosts sell-out monthly London nights, boasting the finest female and non-binary queer acts on the circuit. Chloe is supporting Ed Gamble on his 2022 tour of Electric.

Sindhu Vee is an award-winning comedian, writer and actor. Since swapping a career in investment banking for one in comedy, Sindhu has fast become one of the most exciting and sought after talents on the UK circuit. In 2018 Sindhu was nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer. Sindhu has been seen on Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, QI and Have I Got News for You. Sindhu has also acted in critically acclaimed Netlfix shows Feel Good and Sex Education. Sindhu can be heard on Sindhustan (BBC Radio 4), Things My Mother Never Told Me About Lockdon (BBC Radio 4). Sindhu hosts the podcast Child Labour with Stuart Goldsmith and is a regular on The Guilty Feminist podcast.

FRIDAY 22ND JULY 9:30pm

Ian Smith, Rob Auton, Helen Bauer

Ian Smith has developed a reputation as an exciting, creative comic. Mixing conversational, energetic storytelling and observations with unique set pieces and an exceptional skill for improvisation - Ian is a regular at the biggest comedy clubs in the UK. Ian has appeared on BBC Three at the Fringe, BBC3 panel show Sweat the Small Stuff and Channel 5 series The Funny Thing About... He was also one third of popular Dave podcast, The Magic Sponge, alongside Rob Beckett, which has previously topped the iTunes comedy charts. Ian's Edinburgh Fringe shows have received critical acclaim, award-nominations and runs at Soho Theatre.

Rob Auton released his book I Strongly Believe in Incredible Things with Harper Collins in Autumn 2021 to critical acclaim. He has written seven five-star Edinburgh Fringe shows and has performed his unique brand of comedy on The Russell Howard Hour (Sky One) and on Rob Delaney's Stand Up Central (Comedy Central). Rob made his television acting debut in ITV's Cold Feet, and has since performed in The End of the F***ing World (Netflix/Channel 4) and Miracle Workers (TBS). Rob is also the creator of The Rob Auton Daily Podcast which took home The Best Daily Podcast Award at the 2020 British Podcast Awards.

Helen Bauer is known for being a comedy powerhouse with an electric stage presence, and is one of the UK's most exciting rising stand up stars. TV appearances include Live At The Apollo (BBC2), Stand Up For Live Comedy: BBC Presents (BBC 1 & 3), Edinburgh Nights (BBC 2), Period Dramas (BBC 3), CelebAbility, The Stand Up Sketch Show, The Emily Attack Show and Hey Tracey (ITV2), The Dog Ate My Homework (CBBC), Pep Talk, Fat Chat and Comedy Central's Digital Fringe (Comedy Central), CALM Gala and Hypothetical (Dave). She also starred in sitcom The Artists (Channel 4) as 'Human Statue'. Radio appearances include Unexpected Fluids, Wheel Of Misfortune and Scarlett Moffat Wants To Believe (BBC Radio 1), Radio 4's Comedy Club and Newsjack Unplugged (BBC Radio 4).

FRIDAY 29TH JULY 9:30pm

Jared Christmas, Bobby Mair and Tom Ward

New Zealand sensation Jared Christmas is a sought-after headliner, famed for his quick-witted spontaneity and energetic storytelling. He's performed countless solo shows at the Edinburgh Festival, and has toured at international comedy festivals around the globe. He's a regular team member at The Comedy Store's weekly topical show 'The Cutting Edge' and was twice named Best Compere at the Chortle Awards. Jared's TV appearances include Mock the Week (BBC2), Never Mind the Buzzcocks (BBC2), 8 out of 10 Cats (C4), and Live at The Comedy Store (Comedy Central).

Bobby Mair is a critically acclaimed stand-up Canadian comedian based in London. He has starred in his own sitcome with his wife on Vice and Comedy Central Bobby and Harriet: Ge Married. Bobby can also be seen on ITV2's Killer Camp, Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Feel Good (Netflix) Guessable (Comedy Central), Bobby and Harriet: Get Married (Comedy Central), Comedy Central At The Comedy Store, 8 Out Of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC2) KSI: Demolished (Comedy Central), The Bobby Mair Show (Comedy Central), @Elevenish (ITV2), Safeword (ITV2), Sweat The Small Stuff (BBC3), Seann Walsh's Late Night Comedy Spectacular (BBC3), World Of Weird (Channel 4), Felicity Ward's Appisodes (Radio 4).

Tom Ward is an award-winning comedian from London. He has performed on Live at The Apollo, Live from The BBC, Roast Battle, Stand up Central, Live From The Comedy Store and The Stand Up Sketch Show as well as presenting the LAD Bible series In My Personal Space, interviewing celebs such as Kyle Walker, Lady Leeshurr and Jamie Laing. He has supported Jack Whitehall, Joe Lycett and Sindhu Vee on tour and performed three critically acclaimed solo shows at The Edinburgh Fringe.

