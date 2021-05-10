London Classic Theatre Announce UK Tour of ABSURD PERSON SINGULAR

London Classic Theatre today announce a new UK tour of their postponed 20th anniversary production of Absurd Person Singular by Alan Ayckbourn. Michael Cabot directs returning cast, John Dorney (Geoffrey Jackson), Felicity Houlbrooke (Jane Hopcroft), Helen Keeley (Eva Jackson), Rosanna Miles (Marion Brewster-Wright), Graham O'Mara (Ronald Brewster-Wright) and Paul Sandys (Sidney Hopcroft).

The production opens at Derby Theatre on 16 June, before touring to Coventry, Malvern, Guildford, Peterborough, Weston-Super-Mare, Cheltenham, Bury St Edmunds, Bath, Doncaster, Winchester, Ilfracombe, Chelmsford and Exeter, concluding at Theatr Clwyd on 16 October. All performances will be staged in line with current government guidelines.

Artistic Director Michael Cabot said today "We are thrilled to be getting back on the road again. After such a turbulent and challenging year, we are looking forward to reconnecting with audiences and playing our part in the return of live theatre around the UK. We have been in regular contact with our cast and stage management throughout the shutdown and I'm delighted that they are all returning for the new tour. They are a fantastic team and it will be wonderful to see them all back at work, doing what they do best. Rehearsals start in four weeks and we can't wait!"

Three married couples. Three kitchens. Three Christmas parties.

Sidney Hopcroft, a small-time tradesman, persuades wife Jane to throw a party hoping to find favour with a bank manager and local architect. As celebrations begin, class differences and naked ambition combine to hilarious effect as, one by one, the characters seek refuge in Jane's kitchen.

Over the next two years, the Jacksons and Brewster-Wrights take turns to host festivities. But Sidney's star has begun to rise and roles are increasingly reversed as the cracks in the other couples' marriages begin to show.

Absurd Person Singular first premièred in 1972 and was awarded the Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy.

Tour Dates:

Derby Theatre

16 - 19 June

Box Office: www.derbytheatre.co.uk / 01332 593939

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

23 - 26 June

Box Office: www.belgrade.co.uk / 024 7655 3055

Malvern Theatres

29 June - 3 July

Box Office: www.malvern-theatres.co.uk / 01684 892277

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

6 - 10 July

Box Office: www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk / 01483 440000

Key Theatre, Peterborough

13 - 14 July

Box Office: www.vivacity.org/theatres/key-theatre / 01733 207239

The Playhouse, Weston-Super-Mare

16 - 18 July

Box Office: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Playhouse-Theatre / 01934 645544

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

3 - 7 August

Box Office: www.everymantheatre.org.uk / 01242 572573

Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

10 - 14 August

Box Office: www.theatreroyal.org / 01284 769505

Theatre Royal Bath

31 August - 4 September

Box Office: www.theatreroyal.org.uk / 01225 448844

Cast, Doncaster

14 - 15 September

Box Office: www.castindoncaster.com / 01302 303959

Theatre Royal Winchester

21 - 25 September

Box Office: www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk / 01962 840440

The Landmark, Ilfracombe

28 - 29 September

Box Office: www.landmark-ilfracombe.com / 01271 316523

Civic Theatre, Chelmsford

1 - 2 October

Box Office: www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres / 01245 606505

Exeter Northcott Theatre

5 - 9 October

Box Office: www.exeternorthcott.co.uk / 01392 726363

Theatr Clwyd

12 - 16 October

Box Office: www.theatrclwyd.com / 01352 344101