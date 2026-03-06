Dame Siân Phillips and Alex Jennings to Star in Greek-Themed Performance at Haverhill Arts Centre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dame Siân Phillips and Alex Jennings will bring ancient Greek stories to life at Haverhill Arts Centre on March 28.

Directed by writer-translator David Stuttard, multi-award-winners Dame Siân Phillips and Alex Jennings give voice to stories, scenes, and poems from ancient Greece, which - profound or poignant, fast moving, funny, or at times downright preposterous - help make sense of our lives today.

When time's ripe, let all the good things overflow. A woman longing for her lover; a wronged wife plotting her revenge; a squaddie traumatized by war. Love, laughter, tears, and treachery. And just a little murder, too. Whatever life brings us, the ancient Greeks have the right words for it. As they navigate through youthful high jinks, adult chaos, and the preoccupations of old age, their wit and wisdom are a road map for our modern age.

Alex Jennings has appeared in Mobland, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, The Crown, Doctor Who, Victoria, A Very English Scandal, Foyle’s War, Lewis, and The Queen with Helen Mirren.

Dame Siân Phillips has appeared in Doctor Who (2024), The War Master with Sir Derek Jacobi (2023), Silent Witness (2021), Lewis (2011), Midsomer Murders, and Holby City.