London City Ballet Make Their Debut in the Linbury Theatre

In 2023, London City Ballet reformed under the artistic direction of Christopher Marney, after a 30-year hiatus. Formerly the resident company of Sadler's Wells Theatre, the original London City Ballet closed in 1996.

This Season, the revived company make its debut in the Linbury Theatre, bringing a new commission and revivals of lesser-known works spanning the last four decades.

The mixed programme will feature Jerome Robbins' Quiet City, set to Aaron Copland's score of the same name. Never before performed in the UK, this work created in 1986 depicting a bygone era of New York City. The company will also perform Ashley Page's exuberant Larina Waltz, first created in 1993 at the Royal Opera House for an all-star cast that included Darcey Bussell, Tetsuya Kumakawa, Irek Mukhamedov, and Viviane Durante. This is followed by Alexei Ratmansky's Pictures at an Exhibition. Against a backdrop of Kandinsky masterpieces, dancers bring art to life in Ratmansky's 2014 hit, originally created for New York City Ballet.

The programme also includes a new creation by rising choreographer Tash Chu, who will make her choreographic debut at the Linbury Theatre. Creating in the contemporary idiom Chu portrays the fragility and vigour of human experience through her uniquely physical and demanding vocabulary. This work marks the first in her two-year artist-in-residency placement with LCB.