Lockie Chapman Announces HELLO AGAIN Tour

Multi-platinum-selling recording artist Lockie Chapman entertained millions of listeners and hundreds of thousands of concert-goers during his years as the bass voice of The Overtones and he is now about to embark on his first ever solo tour of the UK. Hello Again will begin on Thursday 14th November 2019 at Glasgow's Glee Club and conclude on Wednesday 27th November at Glee Club, Birmingham. Tickets are available now from www.fane.co.uk/lockie.

Leaving The Overtones earlier in 2019 to continue his career as a solo artist, the Hello Again tour is the first time Lockie has taken to the stage since his departure. And what a return - his world-class heart and soul voice, accompanied by his wonderful three-piece band, make for a truly remarkable show.

A long-time songwriter, Lockie will be performing original material as well as some classic favourites, interwoven with anecdotes from his incredible career so far: stories of someone who left Australia more than a decade ago, chanced upon fabulous success in the UK, and the loves and losses that have all been a part of it.

Hello Again promises to be an evening of wit, warmth, humour and tenderness from one of the most unforgettable true bass voices you will ever hear.

Lockie Chapman said: "I'm so excited to be taking to the stage by myself and move on to exciting new chapters of my life. The fans, audiences and I have such a strong mutual affection and I'm so looking forward to be doing my first solo tour where we'll all get the chance to say, 'Hello Again'".

Lockie Chapman was the booming, soulful bass voice in The Overtones for an eight year period which saw him selling more than one million albums and performing countless headline tours and international concerts to many hundreds of thousands of loyal fans. Blending smooth harmonies with a vintage pop style and swagger, The Overtones first album, 'Good Ol' Fashioned Love' was a testament to the glory days of vocal harmony groups - this 2010 album peaked at number 4 in the UK album charts and went on to sell more than 550,000 copies. Another five albums followed, three of which charted in the UK top 10.





