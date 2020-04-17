Liza Pulman's London Dates Rescheduled And Special EP Released Ahead Of Forthcoming Album

Fresh from her sell-out run of Fascinating Aida, singer and comedienne Liza Pulman has announced details of her rescheduled dates in London and released an EP featuring tracks from her forthcoming album.

The news also follows the singer's five-star sell-out and critically acclaimed West End tour-de-force of Liza Pulman Sings Streisand, in which she celebrates the life and music of one of the biggest names in showbusiness, Barbra Streisand. Liza is also one third of the brilliant satirical trio and box-office smash, Fascinating Aida with whom she performed a Christmas month-long run at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall, followed by a 2020 UK tour.

The Heart Of It was due to take place at London's iconic Riverside Studios, on the shores of the River Thames in May, as part of the opening season of venue's five-year redevelopment. Liza Pulman will now play a week-long run of seven performances from Monday 19 April to Sunday 25 April 2021 with tickets on sale soon.

Liza has now also released an EP with 4 tracks from the forthcoming album of the same name, due to be released in Spring 2021, the EP features the tracks Unchained Melody, My Favorite Year, I've Got A Feeling I'm Falling and Bye Bye Blackbird. Available to listen to previews and to purchase from www.lizapulman.com/music/.

The Heart Of It was recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios and produced by the legendary Chris Porter (David Bowie, Elton John, Take That), and accompanied by some of the finest musicians including Tony Levin (Peter Gabriel), Danny Cummings (Mark Knopfler) and Chris Cameron (George Michael).

Once again in the company of her band of great musicians, Liza rediscovers and reimagines timeless classics and lost gems that have no business being lost. Her funny, intelligent and emotional connection to lyrics and melody goes straight to the heart of every song with a diverse and eclectic range of influences through Fats Waller and Irving Berlin to Michel Legrand, Judy Collins and a host of others. Liza's version of Unchained Melody, where she takes this classic song to a completely new dimension, literally makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end.

As a live performer Liza has that rare ability to both break your heart and make it sing. Her show is rich in warmth and humour, sharing anecdotes that will have you laughing one minute and crying the next.

Liza comes from a talented, traditional showbusiness family. Her father was screenwriter Jack Pulman, known for writing BBC classics I Claudius and War and Peace. While her mother is actress Barbara Young, stalwart of such iconic series as Last Of The Summer Wine, Coronation Street and her long running role as Sadie in C5's Family Affairs.

Liza emanated from London's prestigious Guildhall School Of Music and spent four years as a junior principal at Glyndebourne Opera. She spent time in commercial theatre both in the West End and touring, her musical theatre credits include Adrian Noble's award-winning production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium with Michael Ball in 2002, and the UK tour of Doctor Dolittle with Phillip Schofield. She has been one third of Fascinating Aida since 2004.

Liza Pulman commented: "So far, 2020 has not quite turned out as any of us had expected. My sell out spring tour with Fascinating Aida was cut woefully short and my planned weeklong run at the newly developed and stunning Riverside Studios was halted before it had even begun. The world seems to have stopped for now but while we do our best to stay well and stay home, we must also look to the future and so it is with great excitement that I can announce the rescheduling of our dates at Riverside for April 2021 and, even more thrillingly, the launch of my new EP.

"This is a 4 song CD and is just a taster of the album to come, which sadly, has also been a temporary casualty of Covid -19. I auditioned every single song on this CD to make sure that it either broke my heart or made it sing and these four tracks are no exception. I recorded it with my amazing band and some top guests and working on this music has been a total joy. I think we've never needed music that reaches us more than we do now and I can't wait to get back out there!"





