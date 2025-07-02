Little Angel Theatre Unveils Autumn/Winter 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Angel Theatre has revealed a vibrant new season for Autumn/ Winter 2025 with the return of some beloved classics both in Islington and on the road, these include:

For younger audiences, the colourful world of Wow! Said The Owl (ages 2-5), based on the book written and illustrated by Tim Hopgood, returns for a run at Little Angel Studios from 13 September - 8 November while the early years favourite, ME… (ages 2-5), based on the book by Emma Dodd will be at Little Angel Theatre from 15 November - 25 January 2026.

We’re Going on A Bear Hunt (ages 3-8), based on the book by Michael Rosen, promises the expedition of a lifetime during its run at Little Angel Theatre from 6 September - 8 November. Storm Whale (ages 4-8), based on the book by Benji Davies, will run at Little Angel Studios 22 November - 25 January 2026, to tell a tale of heart-warming friendship.

Elsewhere, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s joyful classic A Squash and a Squeeze (ages 3 – 8), currently touring the UK, is West End bound this Christmas to Leicester Square Theatre from 4 - 23 December, The Paper Dolls (ages 3-8), based on the original book by Julia Donaldson and Rebecca Cobb, opens at Chelmsford Theatre on 19 September, and tours the UK until Christmas.

Other Little Angel shows running this Christmas include Rosie Robin and the Christmas Post at The Old Town Hall in Hemel Hempstead from 13 - 24 December and Scruff’s Christmas Adventure at Tobacco Factory in Bristol from 4th December - 4th Jan 2026.

Plus Bobbin’s Big Adventure, a brand new ‘Suitcase Show’ - Little Angel’s very special programme of small-scale, co-created performances specifically designed to reach audiences who are unable to visit a traditional theatre - will be performed for visiting families at five prisons in Kent in October.

Little Angel Theatre Artistic Director Samantha Lane and Executive Director Peta Swindall introduce the new season: “We’re incredibly proud of this exciting and vibrant season, which celebrates the magic of puppetry and storytelling for all ages, particularly through bringing much-loved picture books to life on our stages. There’s something special for every family to enjoy. We’re also thrilled to take our work beyond our theatre walls, touring A Squash and a Squeeze and The Paper Dolls to audiences across the UK, both culminating in festive runs at Leicester Square Theatre and Hullabaloo. Alongside this, we’re spreading Christmas cheer with Rosie Robin and the Christmas Post at The Old Town Hall in Hemel Hempstead and Scruff’s Christmas Adventure at Tobacco Factory in Bristol; and continuing our vital Suitcase Theatre project in prisons. It’s a season full of joy, connection and imagination - and we can’t wait to share it.”





LITTLE ANGEL THEATRE AUTUMN /WINTER SEASON:



WE’RE GOING ON A BEAR HUNT

A Little Angel Theatre Production

Based on the book by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury, published by Walker Books Ltd

Little Angel Theatre (6 Sept - 8 Nov 2025). Running time: 45 minutes. For ages 3-8.



Author Michael Rosen: “What a treat! Bear Hunt is back. I love this beautiful, funny, moving show with endearing puppets and great music. It’s a show that speaks to young and old about getting through things that might be hard. And we can be inspired by the characters being brave on the way.”

A family go on an expedition of a lifetime – running down the grassy bank, wading through the cold river, squelching over the oozy mud, stumbling into the dark forest, then peering into a cave… what will they find there? Little Angel Theatre brings Michael Rosen’s thrilling and funny adventure to life in this entrancing puppetry production. This production is ideal for brave hunters and bear lovers alike.



Creative Team

Adapted by Peter Glanville & Barb Jungr

Directed by Peter Glanville

Music and Lyrics by Barb Jungr

Set Designed by Simon Plumridge

Puppets Designed by Lyndie Wright

Lighting Designed by David Duffy

Creative Production by Miranda Pitcher

WOW! SAID THE OWL

A Little Angel Theatre production

Based on the book written and illustrated by Tim Hopgood

Little Angel Studio (13 Sep - 8 Nov 2025). Running time: 35 minutes. For ages 2-5.

Author Tim Hopgoodsaid:“I’m thrilled that Little Angel Theatre are including Wow! Said The Owl in their Autumn/Winter season. Their production of my book has been brought to life with great imagination and creative flair. With memorable songs, an adorable owl and ingenious displays of colour it's the perfect introduction for pre-schoolers to the magical world of Little Angel Theatre. Completely wow-worthy from start to finish!”

Explore the wow-world of colours with this curious little owl who is determined to stay awake to see what day light brings.

From the warm pink glow of dawn through to a day filled with the bright colours of green leaves, blue sky, grey clouds and, finally, a stunning rainbow — ‘WOW!’. But despite the beauty of the daytime world, the little owl decides that the night-time stars are the most beautiful of all.

Creative Team

Directed by Joy Haynes

Set Designed by Fiammetta Horvat

Puppets Designed Keith Jury

Composer Dominic Sales

Creative Production by Miranda Pitcher



THE STORM WHALE

A Little Angel Theatre, York Theatre Royal, The Marlowe Theatre and Engine House co-production

Based on the books by Benji Davies

Little Angel Studio (22 Nov 2025 - 25 January 2026). Running time: 1hr 15 minutes (incl interval). For ages 4-8.



Author Benji Davies said: So happy that The Storm Whale is returning to Little Angel, one of my favourite children’s theatres. It will be a joy to see this wonderful production and its cast bring the spirit of the books to life again!

Noi lives with his Dad and their six cats by the sea. One spring, while his Dad was busy at work, Noi rescued a little whale that washed up on the beach during a storm. There a friendship began that changed their lives forever.

The following winter Noi’s Dad takes one last trip in his fishing boat. Noi is alone once more and longs to see his friend again. He waits and watches, watches and waits… will it take another winter storm to bring them back together again?

Benji Davies’ tender and heart-warming children’s story of friendship, love and courage are brought to life as one enchanting theatre show.

Creative Team

Written and directed by Matt Aston

Designed by Lydia Denno

Lighting designed by Jason Salvin

Composer / Musical Direction by Julian Butler

Choreographed by Hayley Del Harrison

Puppet direction by Sue Dacre

Puppets made by Keith Frederick



ME…

A Little Angel Theatre production

Based on the book by Emma Dodd

Adapted and directed by Samantha Lane

Little Angel Theatre (15 November - 25 January 2026). Running time: 40 minutes. For ages 2-5.



Author Emma Dodd said “I am so delighted that Little Angel Theatre will be performing Me again this Christmas. The theme of unconditional love and security in a big and sometimes daunting world is as relevant now, as ever, and the clever, tender, and beautiful way Little Angel bring the story to life is simply stunning.’”

The world is a very big place, especially for a tiny baby penguin who is just finding his feet. The shimmering stars and glistening snow spin around our little hero, while the mountains tower high and the wind rushes to and fro. And although baby penguin may be small, her family know she’s the biggest thing of all. This early years favourite is a touching story about a parent and their love for their child by much loved children’s author Emma Dodd.

Creative Team

Written by Emma Dodd

Adapted and Directed by Samantha Lane

Set designed by Simon Plumridge

Puppets designed by Jimmy Grimes

Music composed by Arran Glass

Lighting Designed by Luis Alvarez



LITTLE ANGEL ON THE ROAD



A SQUASH AND A SQUEEZE

A Little Angel Theatre and Lowry co-production

A musical adaptation of the best-selling book

Based on the original book A Squash and a Squeeze - written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler

Running time: 55 minutes. For ages 3 - 8

squashandsqueezeonstage.com

Socials: squashandsqueezeonstage

Step into the magical world of A Squash and a Squeeze live on stage!

Once upon a time, a little old lady lived all by herself in her cosy cottage, but she wasn't happy – her house felt just too small. Whatever could she do? Will the wise old man's solution of bringing in a flappy, scratchy, greedy, noisy crowd of farmyard animals work?

Join us for this heartwarming and hilarious adventure, full of beautiful puppets and enchanting songs. Written and illustrated by the unparalleled picture book partnership of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, and adapted for the stage by Olivier-nominated duo Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane.

Tour Dates

18 - 20 July Alhambra Bradford; 25 - 27 July Durham Gala ; 29 - 31 July EMC Harpenden ; 5 - 24 August The Lowry, Manchester ; 27 - 28 August Brierley Hill Civic ; 31 Aug - 1 SepMalvern Forum ; 30 Sept - 1 October Queens Hall, Hexham ; 4 - 5 October EM Forster Tonbridge School ; 11 - 12 October Lincoln Theatre Royal ; 14 - 16 October Lanark Memorial Hall ; 18 - 19 October Eden Court Invernes ; 20 - 21 October Perth Concert Hall ; 24 - 26 October artsdepot ; 27 - 29 October Brighton Corn Exchange ; 31 Oct - 2 NovemberNorthampton Royal ; 4 - 23 December Leicester Square Theatre.

Creative Team

Adapted by Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane

Directed by Samantha Lane

Music & Sound Design by Barb Jungr

Puppets designed and made by Maia Kirkman Richards

Set design by KATE BUNCE

Lighting design by SHERRY COENEN

This play is based on the original book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Text Julia Donaldson

Illustrations Axel Scheffler

Published by Macmillan Children’s Books

Image copyright - A Squash and a Squeeze Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler 1993, 2003 - Macmillan Children’s Books



THE PAPER DOLLS

A Little Angel Theatre and Polka Theatre co-production

Based on the original book by Julia Donaldson and Rebecca Cobb

Running time: 45 minutes. For ages 3-8.

When a little girl cuts out a string of paper dolls she takes them by the hand and together they go on a fantastical adventure whirling through their home and garden. Ticky, Tacky, Jackie the Backie, Jim with two noses and Jo with the bow fly through time and tear across worlds of fun and excitement.

They face the Jurassic clutches of a toy dinosaur and the snapping jaws of the oven-glove crocodile, and then a very real boy with very real scissors threatens to snip their adventure short…

Tour Dates

19 - 21 September Chelmsford Theatre ; 27 - 28 September Norwich Theatre ; 8 - 11 OctoberCapital Theatres ; 25 - 26 October North Wall, Oxford ; 27 Oct - 2 November Bristol Old Vic ; 7 - 9 November The Albany ; 22 - 23 November Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama ; 28 - 30 November Farnham Maltings; 9 - 24 December Hullabaloo.

Creative Team

Adapted & Directed by Peter Glanville

Puppets designed and made by Lyndie Wright

Set design and build by Paula Hopkins

Lighting Design by David Duffy

Music Composed by Julian Butler



REACH FOR THE STARS

A Little Angel Theatre Production

Directly into schools (September - October 2025)

Rocket into space with Nat as she conquers her fears to achieve her dream of flying. Inspired by the life of Mae Jemison, the first African American woman to go to space, this heart-warming tale inspires us to reach for the stars.

Touring to primary schools, libraries and community centres across London this Autumn, Reach For the Stars is a 35-minute-long performance that encourages audiences to strive for their goals whilst also celebrating Black History Month.

This show is designed for KS2 and teaches children about positive role models and the significance of setting and pursuing goals, transforming aspirations into achievements and dreams into realities.

Credits:

Directed by Amanda Bright

Music composed by Zara Nunn

Designed by Ellie Mills



ROSIE ROBIN AND THE CHRISTMAS POST

A Little Angel Theatre Production

The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead (13 - 24 December 2025)

Running time 45 minutes. For ages 2-5

Welcome to the post office! It’s the busiest time of the year and the letters and parcels are piling up high. Rosie Robin is working hard delivering the Christmas Post. But, when a snowstorm sweeps through Clover Leaf Wood, the animals have to come together to make sure all the mail is delivered on time.

Blending puppetry, physical performance and song, this gentle, magical, heart-warming story is of one tiny Robin determined that no one is forgotten this Christmas.



Credits:

Written and created by Miranda Pitcher and Lizzie Wort

Set & costumes designed by Laura McEwen

Lighting design by Aaron Dootson

Puppets co-designed by Keith Fredrick and Oliver Hymans

Music composed by Dominic Sales

Creative Production by Miranda Pitcher



SCRUFF’S CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE

A Little Angel Theatre and The Old Town Hall co-production

Tobacco Factory, Bristol (4th December 2025 - 4th January 2026)

Running time 35 minutes (approx.)

Ages 3 – 6



It’s Christmas Eve, and Scruff the puppy can’t sleep. He whines and worries – how can a little dog like him find a totally paw-some gift for his owner? He doesn’t know where to start, let alone how to wrap it and get it under the tree in time for Christmas morning.

Join Scruff on a tail-wagging journey filled with magical puppetry, hilarious characters, and lots of audience interaction. Maybe you can help Scruff find the best possible gift just in time for Christmas!

The highly acclaimed Little Angel Theatre has teamed up with the Old Town Hall to present this interactive, and heart-warming show that’s paw-fect for the whole family.

Creative Team

Written by Charlotte Irwin

Co-Directed by Charlotte Irwin and Alice Bravery

Lighting Design by SHERRY COENEN

Composed by Zara Nunn

Set, Puppets and Props Designed by Daniel Southwell



SUITCASE THEATRE: BOBBIN’S BIG ADVENTURE

Bobbin’s Big Adventure is Little Angel Theatre's newest 'Suitcase Show', adding to a very special programme of small-scale, co-created performances specifically designed to reach audiences who are unable to visit a traditional theatre.

Bobbin’s Big Adventure is an interactive puppet show about courage, curiosity… and crisps!

Join young Bobbin on a whimsical quest beyond the castle walls in this playful and heartwarming adventure. Guided by a mischievous jester, Bobbin faces tricky trolls, mysterious riddles, and a rather fabulous dragon, learning that bravery isn’t about being fearless but about believing in yourself.

Packed with laughter, music, and plenty of chances for the audience to join in, Bobbin’s Big Adventure invites families to help Bobbin overcome their worries, solve problems, and discover that even the smallest knight can do big, brave things.

This workshop-theatre experience is designed to re-connect and bond children with their incarcerated family members at prison family days and share a memorable day together.

Interactive family day visits are crucial for strengthening family relationships with proven benefits for prisoner reintegration as well – but at the moment are rare if not non-existent in many prisons.

Bobbin’s Big Adventure will tour to five prisons in Kent in October.

