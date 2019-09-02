Lilian Baylis Studio Presents DERRIERE ON A G STRING

Subverting some of the best-loved pieces of classical music, Derrière on a G String is a raucous new comedy dance sensation from choreographer Alfred Taylor-Gaunt (the award-winning The Limit, Vault Festival 2019; Stand and Deliver!, Kings Head Theatre), vocalising life's first world problems through a hilariously imaginative series of dance and physical theatre sketches.

Following an extensive workshop over the last three years, and a sold-out run at the Tristan Bates Theatre, this fresh and mildly risqué sketch show blends the chaotic with the camp in a salacious smorgasbord of physical feats by a dynamic group of young artists. Reminiscent of the legendary comedic stylings of Laurel and Hardy and Mitchell and Webb, the production aims to broaden the universal appeal of dance through comedy.

Written, directed and performed by an ensemble of young creative talent including Joshua Sinclair-Evans (Spiderman: Far From Home and The Lodge, Disney) and Sammy Moore (The Evermoor Chronicles, Disney; Father Brown, BBC), Derrière on a G String is an alternative and exciting comedy show told solely through movement, bloodshed and a whole lot of booty.

Choreographer and Director Alfred Taylor-Gaunt comments, I think people tend to have quite a fixed idea of what dance is and it puts them off coming to see it. They think it's either going to be twee, dated and dull, or weird and inaccessible. I love dance, but far too frequently even I find myself just bored or baffled while watching it. I wanted to make something that everyone would enjoy - something even my Dad would find entertaining! I'd like this show to be the 'gateway drug' for non-dance audiences, creating a bridge between dance and more widely popular forms of theatre to broaden the audience for the dance industry.

Dates Tuesday 1st - Friday 4th October 2019, 6.15pm and 8.30pm

Running time 1 hour 30 mins (including a 15 min interval)

Location Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler's Wells, 183 Rosebery Avenue, Clerkenwell, London EC1R 4TJ

How to get there The nearest underground station is Angel (Northern Line) which is a short walk from the venue. Buses (19, 38 and 341) travel from the West End to the theatre's own bus stop.



Choreographer & Director Alfred Taylor-Gaunt

Performers Jonathan Mewett

Sammy Moore

Alex Murray

Ruth Emily Plaxton

Joshua Sinclair-Evans

Aisling Tara

Designer Libby Todd

Lighting Designer Andrew Ellis

Consultant Creative Adam Lenson

Associate Creative Imogen Myers

Assistant Director John Scott Douglas

Box Office Tickets are £25 with some concessions available from https://www.sadlerswells.com/ and 0207 863 8000.

Notes Age 14+ (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)





