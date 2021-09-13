Liberty UK Festival Pops Into Town To Celebrate Halton

Liberty UK Festival joins the Celebrate Halton programme for a weekend of exciting family-friendly activities on 18 and 19 September. Taking place outdoors across Runcorn and Widnes, this unique festival weekend will be part of Halton's year as Borough of Culture and is free for all to attend.

With a programme of outdoor performances, walkabouts and trails to discover, Liberty UK Festival Halton aims to spark conversations about freedom and democracy and how to work collectively towards making a difference. After having successfully showcased three colourful art trails in Leicester, Liberty UK Festival will now present three new outdoor performances in Halton - developed with young people from Halton, Corby and Leicester.

Beth Piggott, Producer for the festival, explains: "I am really excited that we are bringing Liberty UK Festival to Halton as part of the brilliant Celebrate Halton programme - it's the perfect place to showcase new artwork that has been co-created by artists and young people. It'll also be a fantastic platform for young people to share important messages about freedom, peace, inclusion and unity."

The festival in Halton has and will involve local young people in many ways - including making programming decisions for the festival and helping to plan interactive walkabouts. Additionally, young people from Halton, Corby and Leicester are participating in the development and presentation of three projects - The Write to Rave, SUPERMOMENTS and Liberty Lollipops - connecting all three Liberty festival cities with each other through themes of democracy and freedom.

The Write to Rave is a live performance about the political power of rave culture created by Debris Stevenson with a group of young people from GLOW in Halton, exploring the journeys of people trying their best to dance and move freely with the world trying to stop them.

The interactive outdoor performance SUPERMOMENTS by Ling Tan uses wearable technology to interact with audience members in Halton through light and sound.

Liberty Lollipops project by artist duo YARA + DAVINA, supported by young people from Leicester, encourages audiences to stop and reflect on coming back from isolation into social society through Lollipop signs that show striking resemblance to protest placards.

The festival weekend offers free street-theatre and walkabout performances including Kit & Caboodle featuring a mini performance stage on a roaming mule; Inka, the incredibly lifelike Polar Bear; The Suffragettes stilt walking duo; The Empty Chairs exhibition as well as the Halton Mandala Trail inviting audiences to help create beautiful circular patterned mandalas.

After celebrating Halton as Borough of Culture, Liberty UK Festival will come to Corby in February 2022, before returning to Leicester in March.

Be sure to head to the festival for an exciting weekend full of free family-friendly activities across Runcorn and Widnes, discover amazing projects involving young people and enjoy Halton's year of culture with friends and family!

See more details about the festival weekend at www.libertyukfestival.com