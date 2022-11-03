Leicester's Curve Theatre Launches Annual Fundraising Appeal for The Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre
Money raised this month will continue to fund an 18-month Creative Venue Technician apprenticeship at Curve and more.
Leicester's Curve theatre has launched its annual fundraising appeal for The Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre, which supports the development of young local theatre technicians.
The Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre programme was created in memory of Curve's Head of Production, Andy Nairn, who died on 26 November 2020 at just 34 years old. The Bursary scheme was inspired by Andy's passion for mentoring and nurturing the next generation of technicians, and his belief that every young person should have access to the best training opportunities.
Money raised this month will continue to fund an 18-month Creative Venue Technician apprenticeship at Curve, a Curve Young Company Technical group and further development opportunities for budding technicians from backgrounds currently underrepresented in the theatre industry.
The Creative Venue Technician apprenticeship provides the recipient with training in all aspects of stage craft - including scenery and equipment, automated flying, lighting, sound and video, and skills to progress professionally in the industry.
Money raised during last year's appeal helped fund an apprenticeship for Li Li Peberdy.
Speaking about the placement, Li Li said:
"With the help of The Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre, over the past year I've been able to take part in and learn so many things. I've worked across all different technical departments on touring and our own Made at Curve productions.
"Schemes like this are really important because they give you a pathway directly into the industry that you might not otherwise have been able to take. This year has definitely had a big impact on me personally."
Throughout November, donations made online, over the phone and in-person will go towards The Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre.
To find out more and donate now, visit www.curveonline.co.uk/join-and-support-us/the-andy-nairn-bursaries-in-technical-theatre/
Donations can also be made to The Andy Nairn Bursaries in Technical Theatre via JustGiving - https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/tech22
