Leading Theatrical Producers Royo Recruit New Producer Nick Morrison

One of the UK's leading theatrical production companies ROYO has announced the recruitment of Nick Morrison as the company takes on several new large-scale productions in 2025.

Nick will work closely on delivering existing 2025/6 productions as well as developing new projects for the stage, including 10 new musicals currently under commission.

Nick Morrison spent six years at The Donmar Warehouse, where he was Lead Producer of over a dozen productions including the UK premieres of Next to Normal and The Band's Visit. He has more recently been General Manager for Sonia Friedman Productions (2023-2025) where he worked on West End productions including Mean Girls (Savoy Theatre), Oedipus (Wyndham's Theatre), Shifters (Duke of York's Theatre) and The Hills of California (Harold Pinter Theatre), as well as multiple projects in development. Prior to this, he worked in production and business affairs at Fiery Angel. Nick graduated from the University of Cambridge with a degree in Law.

Nick said "I'm thrilled to be working with Tom, Hamish and the brilliant team at ROYO. With so many exciting projects in development, including a slate of new musicals, I'm delighted to have joined the company and to bring more original and entertaining work to the stage in 2025 and beyond."

ROYO produces theatre and live entertainment for audiences throughout the UK and around the world.

Their founding ambition was to create and produce new commercial musicals and we now act as one of the largest commissioners of new musicals in the UK.

They have since expanded to produce and present high-quality re-inventions of well-known classics, star driven entertainment and brand-led family theatre.

Organised across three divisions, their theatre productions as lead producer include original musicals, HERE & NOW - The Steps Musical, 13 Going On 30 - The Musical, Fisherman's Friends: The Musical, NOW That's What I Call A Musical, The Osmonds: A New Musical, Police Cops: The Musical and OSCAR At The Crown, as well as newly imagined productions of Kinky Boots and The Cher Show.

Their Live Entertainment and Family properties include Disney's Winnie The Pooh, Johannes Radebe's tours of Freedom, Freedom Unleashed and House Of Jojo, Oti Mabuse - I Am Here, Nikita Kuzmin - Midnight Dancer and Eric Carle's The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.

They have an established expertise in exporting productions internationally, in particular in Asia where we have presented and financed And Then There Were None, Life Of Pi, The Last 5 Years, Once and The Reunion with Ramin Karimloo.

