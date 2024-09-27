Landlords Exposed As 16 POSTCODES Comes To London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fringe hit 16 Postcodes comes to London for a limited run Tuesday 29th – Thursday 31st October 2024 at Pleasance Theatre.

With an October budget set for 30th October that the country has been warned is going to be “difficult to hear”, 16 Postcodes from Jessica Regan (BBC, Channel 4, The Guilty Feminist) encapsulates Generation Rent through the lens of her lived experiences. Landlords may be worried about the budget but what about those who pay them each month and don't really have a home to call theirs (even when they think they do).

A joyful, poignant Edinburgh Fringe sell-out smash hit 16 Postcodes looks at Regan's journey through this impenetrable city with an all-too-open heart. Described by Lyn Gardner as a born storyteller, in her debut show Regan shares lessons lived and learned from a life in no particular order. Each show is drawn from true tales of love and landlords, of mice and men and more, told with help from the audience who will play their part in her odyssey as she moves North, South, East and West, finding out which is best.

From the council flat, the fancy west London period conversion, the friends' interim sofa-beds, the green of Greenwich and the grey of Acton the show asks how can one city hold so many different homes for one person? While these different abodes reflect uncertainty and struggle, they also promise adventure and discovery; each postcode holds a defining experience in some shape or form – be it funny, sad, or dramatic. Where will she go? How does this end? Regan is curious about that herself…

You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll rent cos you can't afford to buy...

Jessica is well known for her award-winning work as a series regular on the BBC's Doctors, alongside her extensive television career (Ill Behaviour, Call The Midwife, Peep Show). She has also performed on prestigious stages in the UK and the US (Royal National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Wyndham's in the West End, BAM in New York and The Wallis Annenberg in LA. A prolific audio artist, Jessica appears in multiple computer games (Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Baldursgate 3, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt) and has voiced numerous audio books to great acclaim (Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent being one of Audible's top audio books of the year.

16 Postcodes

Dates Tuesday 29th – Thursday 31st October 2024, 7.15pm

Running Time 60 minutes

Location Pleasance Theatre, North Road, London, N7 9EF

Tickets are available from £15 at www.pleasance.co.uk

Writer/Performer Jessica Regan (she/her)

Producer Tom Salinsky (he/him)

Movement Director Ira Mandela Siobhan (he/him)

Notes Ages 14+

Comments