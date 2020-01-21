LOVEPUKE Comes to The Hen and Chickens in Highbury and Islington

Three couples, three sets of folding chairs, three relationships. Lovepuke, written by kiwi screenwriter Duncan Sarkies (Flight of the Conchords, What we do in the Shadows), makes unashamed observations of the good, bad and ugly when it comes to love, sex and relationships. 11th - 15th Feb 7.15pm, and 15th 2.45pm with press night 12th February at The Hen and Chickens in Highbury and Islington.

Still upset she left you for Tom with the big hair? Convinced that romance is dead? So is Gen. She has given up on relationships and watches the people around her scramble to keep theirs together. Or so she thinks. For just £15, you can see this hilariously relatable 'Anti-Valentine's' comedy, which sheds light on our farcical world of modern dating.

The show will be in one of London's finest pub theatres for Valentine's week, The Hen and Chickens in Highbury and Islington. Plus, it's a great choice for the kiwi comedian Duncan Sarkies' play, with the venue having hosted Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement from Flight of the Conchords at the beginning of their career.

So whether you're single, in a relationship, or it's "complicated", there's every reason to leave the house this Valentine's Day - in fact, Lovepuke are holding a special 'traffic light' performance on Friday 14th February. All are welcome, grab a sticker and mingle with the cast in the bar after the show.

The team of talented comedy actors includes Alex Dowding, Aimee Olivia, Tom Cray, Gabriella Guymer-Davies, Sam Rees-Baylis, Emma Pallett, Jodie Sully and Sulin Hasso. Directed by Oli Robinson, production by Amy Toledano and produced by Amy Taylor.

Bookings: https://www.unrestrictedview.co.uk/lovepuke/

You've been warned: this isn't for the faint hearted. There's plenty of foul play in this play, so perhaps don't bring your children or Grandma along. Unless you want to corrupt their innocent impressionable minds.





