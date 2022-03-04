LOST IN A MOMENT By Innervisions Returns To The UK at 17th Century Country Manor

After a 3 year hiatus Innervisions' Lost In A Moment is returning. The unique open air event conceptualised by Dixon will take place on Saturday July 9th for the first time globally since the pandemic began and for the first time in the UK for over 6 years.

Lost In A Moment was born in 2012 at El Monasterio in Barcelona, breaking grounds in terms of site, natural surroundings, architecture, history and atmosphere. Since then Lost In A Moment has continued to take place under the sky, never full, always airy, operating with unexpected light and unreleased music to challenge and shift the mindsets connected to electronic music events. It last saw the shores of the UK on Osea Island in 2016 and now it is returning.

The event will take place on Saturday 9th July at the 17th century Tofte Manor in the heart of the UK countryside. A venue that combines the energy and atmosphere of a spiritual sanctuary with the beauty of the stunning British open air woodlands.

The venue is home to a labyrinth, which mirrors the design and pattern of the ancient labyrinth in Chartes Cathedral, France. Party roamers will have the opportunity to walk the labyrinth on the day of the event and will experience a totally unique entrance to the venue. Innervisons will be bringing their superb production to the venue for the day.

Dixon and Âme will play b2b for the only time in the UK this summer, whilst Innervisions stars Jimi Jules and Trikk play b2b for the first time in the UK.

Innervisions have tapped the triple scorpio supernova Avalon Emerson, the scene's much loved HAAi and one of the most exciting talents on Ninja Tune, Elkka as guest invites on the show.

Don't risk not getting lost.

Presale sign up is now live and presale tickets will go on sale exclusively to those who signed up at 12pm GMT // 1pm CET // 7am EST on Friday 11th March.

Pre-sale sign up: https://labyrinthevents.com/liam?ref=press

Facebook event: www.facebook.com/events/381923837093673

Event artwork, promo videos & venue images.

Venue & transport info: www.labyrinthevents.com/tofte-manor