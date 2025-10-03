LITTLE WOMEN Comes To Storyhouse This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the best-loved novels of all time is coming to the Storyhouse stage this month in a masterful new adaptation that breathes new life into the story.

Anne-Marie Casey's adaptation of Little Women will be performed at the Chester venue from Tuesday, 14 October to Saturday, 18 October 2025 as part of a national tour.

Step into the world of sisterhood, courage and ambition as the March sisters – tomboy Jo, beautiful Meg, sensitive Beth and spoilt Amy – navigate the challenges of the Civil War era, forging unbreakable bonds of love and family.

Inspired by author Louisa May Alcott's own journey into womanhood, Little Women is as relevant today as it was at the time of its first release, proving that women can be bold, persistent, self-assured and the heroes of their own story.

Belinda Lang (Aunt March), Juliet Aubrey (Marmee), Natalie Dunne (Jo) and Tom Richardson (Brooke/Bhaer) star in the unmissable new version of Alcott's classic tale filled with laughter, tears and a theatrical, heartwarming lifting of spirits.

And they will be joined on stage by Jade Oswald (Meg), Megan Richards (Beth), Jewelle Hutchinson (Amy) and Perry Williams (Laurie).

Belinda Lang plays Aunt March. Her theatre credits include Duet For One, Single Spies, Ladies in Lavender, The Reluctant Debutante, Present Laughter (UK tours), The Country Wife (Chichester Festival Theatre), Humble Boy (Orange Tree Theatre), Oklahoma! (Albert Hall Prom), The Constant Wife (Gate Theatre), The School for Scandal (Park Theatre), The Letter of Last Resort (Traverse Theatre), The Bomb (Tricycle Theatre), The Killing of Sister George (Arts Theatre), An Hour and a Half Late (Bath Theatre Royal), Hay Fever (Royal Exchange, Theatre Royal Haymarket), Liberty (Globe Theatre), What the Butler Saw (Criterion Theatre), Dead Funny (Savoy Theatre) and Mrs Klein (National Theatre).

Her television credits include Sister Boniface Mysteries (as season regular Mrs Clam), This is England, Citizen Khan, My Family, Three Minute Moments, Rosemary & Thyme, Justice in Wonderland, 2point4 Children (as series regular Bill Porter), Second Thoughts (as series regular Liza), The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries (as series regular Agatha Troy), Dear John (as series regular Kate) and To Serve Them all my Days.

Juliet Aubrey appears as Marmee. Her theatre credits include The Last Yankee (Bolton Library Theatre), An Oak Tree (Soho Theatre), Ivanov, Summerfolk (National Theatre), The Tempest (Oxford Stage Company) and The Long Mirror (Theatr Clwyd). Her television credits include Whitstable Pearl, All Creatures Great and Small, Professor T, On the Edge, Van der Valk, Snatch, The Village, The White Queen, Lilyhammer, Silent Witness, Hunted, Outcast, The Five Daughters, City of Vice, Criminal Justice, Judge John Deed, Primeval, The Mayor of Casterbridge, Measure for Measure, Bertie and Elizabeth, Ella and the Mothers, Extremely Dangerous, The Unknown Soldier, Supply & Demand, The Moth, Death of a Salesman and Middlemarch (TV BAFTA for Best Actress) and on film in Truly Naked, Vindicta, Frankenstein: Legacy, A Midsummer Night's Dream, LX 2048, Fallen, Christmas Eve, Mine, The Infiltrator, Super Eruption, Caught in the Act, A Good Murder, The Constant Gardener, Iris, Il Tempo Dell' Amore, The Last Love, Still Crazy, For My Baby, Food of Love, Welcome to Sarajevo, Go Now, Jacob, Look to the Sky and Shining Through.

Natalie Dunne is Jo March. Her theatre credits include The Girl on the Train (UK tour), Party Games (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre), The Third Man (Menier Chocolate Factory), Works of Art (Turbine Theatre), Victoria Knicker (Soho Theatre), and To Paint the Earth (Southwark Playhouse). Her television credits include FBI International, Trying and Banged Up Abroad, and for film, Surviving Earth and Your Christmas or Mine?

Tom Richardson appears as Brooke/Bhaer. His theatre credits include Just Between Ourselves, Abigail's Party (national tour), Twelfth Night, Hamlet (Orange Tree), Sleeping Beauty, The Snow Queen, A Midsummer Night's Dream/Julius Caesar (Storyhouse Chester), The Hound of the Baskervilles (Eastbourne Theatre), Little Women (HOME Manchester), Much To Do About Nothing (Actors from the London Stage), Sherlock: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup & Blood, Private Lives (Pitlochry Festival Theatre), She Stoops to Conquer, As You Like It, Twelfth Night, The Merry Wives of Windsor (Guildford Shakespeare Company), Lady Chatterley's Lover (Churchill Theatre Bromley), The Prince and the Pauper (New Vic Theatre), Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, Single Spies, Sense and Sensibility (Theatre by the Lake Keswick, York Theatre Royal), Elton John's Glasses (Watford Palace Theatre), Dial M for Murder, The Rivals, Watch it Sailor! (Theatre by the Lake), Twelfth Night: A Gender Experiment (The Rose Playhouse), The White Carnation (The Jermyn Street Theatre), Romeo and Juliet, The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Wind in the Willows, The Comedy of Errors, Macbeth (Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre), Roots (Nottingham Playhouse, Hull Truck, New Vic), The Heir at Law (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds), Arsenic and Old Lace, The Winter's Tale, The Rivals, The Grapes of Wrath (Mercury Theatre Colchester), Arsenic and Old Lace (Vienna's English Theatre), Dad's Army Marches On, Dad's Army – the Lost Episodes (UK tours), The Mousetrap (St Martin's Theatre, 60th Asia tour).

Meg March is played by Jade Oswald. Her theatre credits include Alfred Hitchcock Presents: The Musical (Theatre Royal Bath), Treason the Musical: Concert (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends (Sondheim Theatre), Maria Friedman and Friends: Legacy (Menier Chocolate Factory), Judy – No Place Like Home (Lyric Theatre), 73 Seconds: A New Musical (Birmingham Hippodrome), Sondheim in Red (Phoenix Arts Theatre) and Dr Zhivago the Musical in Concert (Cadogan Hall).

Megan Richards makes her professional stage debut as Beth March. Her television credits include Wanderlust and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Jewelle Hutchinson is Amy March. Her theatre credits include Stiletto (Charing Cross Theatre), Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella (Nottingham Playhouse) and Coram Boy (Chichester Festival Theatre, the Lowry).

And Perry Williams is Laurie. His theatre credits include Maud (The Vaults) and Player King (Noel Coward Theatre), and for film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Little Women is presented by Lee Dean and Daniel Schumann and directed by Loveday Ingram.

Design is by Ruari Murchison, lighting designer is Mike Roberston, composer and sound designer is Matthew Bugg, and movement director is Mike Ashcroft.