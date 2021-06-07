Kiran Landa Will Star In EXTINCT at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Theatre Royal Stratford East today announces that Kiran Landa will make her Stratford East debut and star in EXTINCT, a new one woman play written by April De Angelis and directed by Kirsty Housley.

A woman stands alone on stage. She has one hour to change our future. One hour to avert a catastrophe. She'll give everything she has.

April De Angelis' urgent new play takes on the climate emergency head on using a tapestry of testimonials from environmental activists.

The show will also be streamed from Tuesday 13 - Sunday 18 July.

Kiran Landa makes her Theatre Royal Stratford East debut, with her previous credits including War Horse (National Theatre UK and International Tour), Primetime (Royal Court Theatre), Great Expectations (ETT/Watford Palace Theatre), Arabian Nights (RSC), Dov and Ali (Theatre 503). Her television credits include Ackley Bridge, 4 O'Clock Club, Line of Duty, Hollyoaks, Scott and Bailey, Doctors, Wire in the Blood and her film credits include Jadoo: Kings of Curry and Shoot on Sight.

April De Angelis is an acclaimed writer whose extensive theatre work includes The Village (Stratford East), My Brilliant Friend (based on the novels by Elena Ferrante), After Electra, Rune, Gastronauts, Jumpy, an adaptation of Wuthering Heights, A Laughing Matter, A Warwickshire Testimony, The Positive Hour, Playhouse Creatures and The Life and Times of Fanny Hill. She's currently under commission to The National Theatre. De Angelis has also written the libretto for Flight, music by Jonathan Dove, for Glyndebourne Opera and The Silent Twins libretto, which was set to music by Errollyn Wallen. Her work for radio includes an adaptation of Life in the Tomb, a serialisation of Peyton Place, Visitants and The Outlander which won the Writer's Guild Award in 1992. For television her work includes Aristophanes. Upcoming: New musical Gin Craze (with Lucy Rivers) at Theatre Royal Derngate.

Kirsty Housley is a director, writer and dramaturg. Her recent directing credits include The Tao Of Glass (The Royal Exchange for Manchester International Festival), I'm A Phoenix, Bitch (Battersea Arts Centre) and Complicite's The Encounter and A Pacifist's Guide To The War On Cancer. Her dramaturgical work includes Avalanche: A Love Story (Barbican) and Misty (Bush Theatre and West End). Kirsty was the recipient of the Oxford Samuel Beckett Theatre Trust Award for Cue Deadly, a Live Film Project, and the Title Pending award for innovation at Northern Stage. She jointly received The Stage award for Innovation in 2017 for The Encounter and was nominated again in 2018 for The Believers are but Brothers.

Written by April De Angelis

Director and dramaturg - Kirsty Housely

Designer - Peter McKintosh

Lighting Designer - Joshua Pharo

Sound Designer - Melanie Wilson

Video Designer - Nina Dunn

Assistant Director - Germma Orleans-Thompson

Design Associate - Alice Hallifax

Associate Sound Designer - Tingying Dong

Video Design Associate - Libby Ward

Supported by Telford Homes.