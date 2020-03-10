Kiln Theatre Announces HEART, THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN, and More

With her critically acclaimed production of Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over now running until 4 April, Kiln Theatre Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham today announces further programming for 2020 - Heart by Jade Anouka, and more information about The Wife of Willesden adapted by Zadie Smith from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath and NW Trilogy three short plays by Moira Buffini, Suhayla El-Bushra and Roy Williams.

The Wife of Willesden and NW Trilogy are presented in association with Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture.

Indhu Rubasingham said today, "2020 is the year of Brent, and it's an enormous privilege to play a part in Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture to celebrate together what makes this community as diverse, unique and inspiring as the people and businesses that comprise it.

"We open our new season with Jade Anouka's debut play Heart - an exploration of how to truly be yourself in a complex world. Jade also performs, with an extraordinarily talented creative team, led by director Nancy Medina.

"With our partners at Brent 2020, we are thrilled to present two major works and two community outreach projects. Renewing the company's relationship with Zadie Smith following the recent success of White Teeth, we stage her The Wife of Willesden inspired by Chaucer's The Wife of Bath. Completing the season is NW Trilogy, a celebration of music, migration and movement across Brent by Moira Buffini, Suhayla El-Bushra and Roy Williams - our associate directors Taio Lawson and Susie McKenna direct.

"This autumn marks 40 years since our theatre opened on Kilburn High Road, and we're proud of its history and the future we are building on those achievements. The stories we present this autumn are Brent's, and we are honoured to share them on an international stage."

As part of Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture, Kiln Theatre is delivering The Agency project, which supports young entrepreneurs aged between 15-25 to develop ideas for social change in their area. On 28 March, the participants from St Raphael's Estate and Stonebridge will pitch their ideas to a panel. On the same day, Kiln Youth Theatres (7-15 years) will be sharing their work in the James Baldwin Studio, and in the summer Kiln Theatre Young Companies (18-25 years) will present their devised work on the main stage. Alongside the NW Trilogy, Kiln Theatre hosts the NW Stories Academy which will give members of the local community a vital platform to tell their Brent stories.

Kiln Town Hall Talks series continues on 2 April with Prevention or Punishment, which tackles the complex issues surrounding knife crime. Continuing the recent successes of the In Conversation with... series hosted by Jim Carter, he returns to talk to actor and comedian Rob Brydon on 17 May; and Peter Capaldi and Dominic West on 21 June.

For Heart, The Wife of Willesden, NW Trilogy, Jim Carter in Conversation with Rob Brydon and Jim Carter in Conversation with Peter Capaldi and Dominic West:

Kiln Card priority booking: Tuesday 10 March at 11am

Public booking: Monday 16 March at 11am





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You