FICKLE EULOGY to Debut at Circle & Star Theatre This April

Circle & Star Theatre and La Nix Productions will present the April run of Fickle Eulogy, the 2025 Standing Ovation Award winner for Best Solo Show. Written and performed by Nikol Kollars, this emotionally expansive production offers a profound exploration of grief and the maternal bond in the digital age.

Masterfully blending biting humour with raw heartbreak, Fickle Eulogy follows Ann as she has just one hour to reconstruct her mother's legacy following a sudden loss to COVID-19. Navigating the wreckage of post-truth politics and the digital silos that fuelled her family's tragedy, Ann spirals through a "technicolor" landscape of grief. Aided by a kaleidoscope of characters and the advice of an unhelpful AI assistant, she wrestles with the mounting pressure to find the perfect words for an impossible goodbye.

At its core, the play is an intimate solo journey-a visceral tribute to mothers everywhere and the profound, universal impact of loss.