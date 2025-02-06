Kenneth MacMillan's ROMEO AND JULIET Returns To The Royal Ballet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a return to The Royal Ballet this spring. Based on Shakespeare's great love story, MacMillan's electrifying adaptation is regarded as a masterpiece of The Royal Ballet repertory. Created originally on dancers Christopher Gable and Lynn Seymour, the ballet premiered in 1965 with Rudolf Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn in the lead roles, receiving 43 curtain calls and propelling the partnership to legendary heights.

Set to Sergei Prokofiev's emotionally charged score, each revival of MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet proves a dramatic catalyst for the interpretive powers of the full Company as the ballet sweeps towards its devastating conclusion. Nicholas Georgiadis' sumptuous designs perfectly evoke Renaissance-era Verona, from the bustling Italian marketplace of the ballet's opening scenes and high-octane sword fights, to the decadent masked ball where the star-crossed lovers first meet.

Recently promoted Principal dancer Joseph Sissens makes his debut as Romeo with Akane Takada as Juliet on 5th May. The run also includes performances from Royal Ballet Principals Melissa Hamilton, Francesca Hayward, Sarah Lamb, Yasmine Naghdi, Marianela Nuñez, Anna Rose O'Sullivan and Natalia Osipova as Juliet with Matthew Ball, William Bracewell, Reece Clarke, Cesar Corrales, Ryoichi Hirano, Steven McRae and Calvin Richardson as Romeo.

This most romantic of all ballets will relay live to cinemas on Thursday 20 March with Principal dancers Fumi Kaneko and Vadim Muntagirov dancing the lead roles. Encore screenings begin from Sunday 23 March.

