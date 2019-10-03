Kashyap Raja's LETTERS Comes to the Poetry Cafe

Returning to London after the "absorbing and provocative" Version 2.0, Kashyap Raja's new play Letters comes to the Poetry Cafe for a short run in October 2019. In this new piece, Raja creates a world that is devoid of the transitory nature of instant messaging and brings back the nostalgic era of writing letters.

Josh and Mary are friends. Josh lives in London and Mary, in Argentina. They meet for a brief period in London and promise to write letters to each other and to never use Facebook, Instagram or Emails. Whilst they are apart, Josh gets fired from his job and travels to India and Mary falls in love with an Irish man. Their bond grows stronger as they share the most intrinsic details of their lives through letters. An unexpected event in Mary's life challenges the virtue of their friendship and makes them question what they really mean for each other.

The play is an attempt to bring back the nostalgic era of writing letters in a world that is addicted to instant gratification. It also reminds us that some connections are so pure that they have the power to transcend time and distance.

Kashyap Raja is an Indian playwright. He has done his masters in writing from City, University of London and has been writing, directing and producing plays in London for the past five years, including at the Edinburgh and Camden Fringe festivals. His last play, Version 2.0 was performed in the Leicester Square Theatre.

Alina Ilin trained from the National University of Theatrical Arts and Cinematography in Bucharest, Romania. She has over ten years of experience, and played the lead role in the critically acclaimed play Hotel Europa that was performed at The National Theatre of Bucharest. Tom Everatt is from Winchester and an East 15 graduate. He recently completed his second summer Shakespeare tour with The Festival Players and also featured in the film British Made. The film won eight awards at the South Film and Arts Academy Festival.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You