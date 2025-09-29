Kara Tointon Will Lead The Royal Shakespeare Company Production of THE CONSTANT WIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



1927. Constance is a very unhappy woman. “Nonsense” says her mother “she eats well, sleeps well, dresses well and she's losing weight. No woman can be unhappy in those circumstances.” Constance is the perfect wife and mother, and her husband is as devoted to her as he is to his mistress, who just happens to be her best friend.

W Somerset Maugham's The Constant Wife was written in 1926 and described as ‘a sparkling comedy of ill manners'. This wonderful new version of The Constant Wife is by Laura Wade, the Olivier Award winning writer of Home, I'm Darling, which was also directed by Tamara Harvey, and most recently Laura has had phenomenal success with the television series Rivals.

This new production is directed by Tamara Harvey, the co-Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, and will star one of the country's favourite actresses, Kara Tointon (Eliza Doolittle in Pygmalion in London's West End, TV's Mr Selfridge and winner of Strictly Come Dancing.)

The Constant Wife by Laura Wade, based on the comedy by W Somerset Maugham, produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company, opened this summer at the Swan Theatre in Stratford upon Avon to enormous critical acclaim.

David Pugh the five-time Olivier Award and two-time Tony Award winning producer said: “I'm delighted to have commissioned Laura Wade to adapt this comedy and to be working with the Royal Shakespeare Company on this new production of The Constant Wife. Partnering again with Cunard, with whom I've had such a wonderful ongoing relationship, continues to be a joy. For me, in the times that we're in, there is nothing better than to bring comedy to audiences in theatres all around the UK and to hear people laughing.”

Katie McAllister, President of Cunard, added: “As sponsor of the UK tour, Cunard is extremely proud to support this fresh, witty and thoroughly entertaining production, following its great success in Stratford Upon Avon. We are especially excited to welcome the play on board Queen Mary 2 during a Transatlantic Crossing next May, where our guests will be able to enjoy world-class theatre at sea. We are also delighted to be working again with both the Royal Shakespeare Company and David Pugh.”

Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans said: “Our ambition is to bring joy to as many audiences as possible, deepening our understanding of ourselves and the world around us, and so we are thrilled to be bringing The Constant Wife to stages across the UK, following its success at the Swan in Stratford. It will be so exciting to get back into the rehearsal room with our new company, led by the brilliant Kara Tointon, and for us to bring Laura Wade's razor-sharp script to life.”

Tour Dates

FRIDAY 16 JANUARY – SATURDAY 17 JANUARY 2026

The Grand Theatre Blackpool

TUESDAY 20 JANUARY – SATURDAY 24 JANUARY 2026

Chichester Festival Theatre

MONDAY 26 JANUARY – SATURDAY 31 JANUARY 2026

York Theatre Royal

MONDAY 2 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 7 FEBRUARY 2026

Oxford Playhouse

MONDAY 9 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 14 FEBRUARY 2026

Richmond Theatre

MONDAY 23 FEBRUARY – SATURDAY 28 FEBRUARY 2026

Theatre Royal Brighton

MONDAY 2 MARCH – SATURDAY 7 MARCH 2026

Chelmsford Theatre

TUESDAY 10 MARCH – SATURDAY 14 MARCH 2026

Liverpool Playhouse

TUESDAY 17 MARCH – SATURDAY 21 MARCH 2026

The Lowry, Salford

MONDAY 23 MARCH – SATURDAY 28 MARCH 2026

The Arts Theatre Cambridge

TUESDAY 31 MARCH – SATURDAY 4 APRIL 2026

Edinburgh Festival Theatre

TUESDAY 7 APRIL – SATURDAY 11 APRIL 2026

Theatre Severn

MONDAY 13 APRIL – SATURDAY 18 APRIL 2026

Leeds Grand Theatre

MONDAY 20 APRIL – SATURDAY 24 APRIL 2026

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

MONDAY 27 APRIL – SATURDAY 2 MAY 2026

Poole Lighthouse

TUESDAY 5 MAY – SATURDAY 9 MAY 2026

Malvern Theatres

MONDAY 11 MAY – SATURDAY 16 MAY 2026

Bath Theatre Royal