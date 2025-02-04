KIELL SMITH-BYNOE & FRIENDS: KOOL STORY BRO Will Embark on Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Star of Taskmaster, Ghosts and The Great British Sewing Bee, Kiell Smith-Bynoe is heading out on tour with his hit improvised comedy show - Kool Story Bro. With an all–star cast of comedians and some very special guests joining him, the show will see the cast taking stories from the audience and turning them into completely improvised comedy scenes. Kicking off in Bristol on 10th April, the tour pre-sale begins at 10am on Thursday 6th February, and fans can sign-up for early access tickets online now. General sale begins 10am on Friday 7th February.

Fresh from sold-out shows in Edinburgh, London and Brighton, Kool Story Bro is the unmissable improv show that spins unscripted sketches out of the audience’s weirdest and wildest anecdotes. Together with a surprise celebrity co-host, these “world-class improvisers” (Corr Blimey) are about to create a totally unique and utterly ridiculous show from scratch.

Kiell said today: “I've been trying to push the slogan Make Improv Kool Again but apparently that "doesn't have a ring to it". I'm very excited to take Kool Story Bro on tour around the country and bring the audience's stories to life, joined by the best improvisers on the world (it is on, think about it) and some huge special guest hosts from the world of TV. I'm also just really looking forward to sleeping in different Premier Inn's. Lenny Henry makes it look proper comfortable.”

Heading out across the UK Kiell will be joined by members of Kool Story Bro’s rotating cast of improvisers. This includes Starstruck favourites Lola-Rose Maxwell and Nic Sampson, Afterlife and Austentatious’s Graham Dickson, Big Boys’ Robert Gilbert, Mock The Week’s Emily Lloyd-Saini, Shadow and Bone’s Anna Leong Brophy Taskmaster’s Emma Sidi, with more to be announced.

Previous special guest hosts have included Lily Allen, Jamie Demetriou, Mo Gilligan, Charlotte Ritchie, Mathew Baynton, Rose Matafeo, Julie Adenuga, Guz Khan, and Munya Chawawa.

Biographies

Kiell Smith-Bynoe is an actor and writer most known for his brilliant comedy work in BBC One’s Ghosts, Channel 4’s BAFTA winning Stath Lets Flats and BBC’s Three’s Man Like Mobeen. Ghosts, for which he played the lead, had had four successful series and two Christmas specials. Kiell’s other television roles include those in Merman comedy Dreamland opposite Lily Allen, BBC Three’s hilarious Enterprice, BBC’s hugely popular Horrible Histories, Ellie & Natasia sketch show and Channel 4’s much loved Friday Night Dinner. As of last year, Kiell hosted The Great British Sewing Bee after previously appearing as a contestant on the Celebrity special series in 2021. Kiell has appeared on popular TV shows such as Taskmaster, Would I Lie To You and Celebrity Catchphrase. Kiell’s Channel 4 blap, Red Flag, in which he co-wrote and starred in, aired in 2022 to huge critical acclaim.

Lola-Rose Maxwell is an actor, writer and director from Croydon. Series regular in all three seasons of BBC/HBO’s Starstruck, singled out in reviews as ‘Hilarious’Mashable) and ‘merits spin off’ ( Evening Standard). She has also starred in The Now Show, Screentime, Down From London, Doctors, Kevcoin (The Movie), Deloping and most recently, Nick Moorcroft’s new dramedy feature film Mother’s Pride out in cinemas in 2025. Lola-Rose is probably most well known for her sketches with Stevie Martin which have amassed over 45 million views on social media. The pair were headhunted and now direct commercials for Chief productions. Lola-Rose also directed her own short Attack of the Coat in Jan ‘25. She’s written sketches for Radio 4, two episodes of Channel 4’s Rude Tube and short film Office Manager but now mostly writes horror feature films, mostly. Unconventionally for a Brit, Lola-Rose started her career doing long-form improv and has grown to be one of the most sought after improvisers in the UK. She’s performed in sell out shows across London’s West End and LA. Most notably her own show The Improvised Play which started at The Royal Court and grew into a 5 night run at The Arcola achieving Lyn Gardener’s pick of the week.

Nic Sampson is a comedian, actor, improviser and writer originally from New Zealand.. He is one of the co-writers of BBC3/HBO Max’s Starstruck, in which he also appeared, and has featured in films including Netflix’s The Breaker Upperers and Baby, Done, which was executive produced by Taika Waititi. Previously, Nic was a core writer and performer on the New Zealand sketch series Funny Girls for TV3, and co-creator of the sitcom Golden Boy. In 2024, he voiced one of the bears in Paddington in Peru, and has also written on Taskmaster Junior (Channel 4). At the New Zealand International Comedy Festival, Nic won Best Newcomer in 2014; the next year, his show was nominated for Best New Zealand Show (Fred Award), the highest honour at the festival, making him one of the fastest rising stand-ups in New Zealand. Aside from his solo stand-up, Nic is a founding member of the acclaimed improvised comedy collective SNORT, who have been selling out weekly live shows since 2013 and recently had a TV version of the show air on New Zealand’s TV3.

Graham Dickson is an actor, writer and improvisor. His recent screen credits include his critically acclaimed performance in the feature All My Friends Hate Me as well as supporting roles in TV shows such as Renegade Nell, Witchfinder, Afterlife and PLS Like. He is one of the most experienced improvisers in the UK. He is co-founder of the West End smash hit Austentatious as well as the founder of the UK's leading long-form improv school and theatre, The Free Association, where he also performs regularly. Graham is currently writing a feature film for Film4, with his collaborators Jim Archer (dir. Big Boys) and Liz Kingsman (One Woman Show). His solo show No One Deserves This More Than You received 4 stars in The Guardian: 'Dickson’s skills – for improv, crowd work, toothsome charm, and measuring out just a teardrop of emotional significance into his silliness solution – are amply on display.'

Anna Leong Brophy is a writer, actor and comedian. She is one of the stars of Netflix's wildly popular fantasy series Shadow and Bone, playing warrior Tamar Kir-Bataar as part of the main cast in Season 2. She appeared as Bryony in series 2 of Channel 4’s Back, alongside David Mitchell and Robert Webb, and in Netflix’s The Billion Dollar Code. Other television includes BBC 1's Last Tango in Halifax and The Girl Before, Traces and Ragdoll for Alibi, and spy series Berlin Station alongside Ashley Judd. Her theatre credits include Henry VI Part One (Royal Shakespeare Company), Pitcairn (Chichester Festival Theatre/Shakespeare’s Globe), and In the Night Time (Before the Sun Rises) (Orange Tree Theatre). In feature films, Anna starred as reporter Olivia Tan in Paradise War, which opened the 2019 Zurich Film Festival. She was the voice of Jin in 2021's Shaun the Sheep Christmas Special: The Flight Before Christmas. Anna is one half of comedy duo EGG, who graced the cover of Fest magazine amid rave reviews for their 2018 Edinburgh Fringe show Richard Pictures. In 2019 they were returning guests on Channel 4’s Harry Hill’s Clubnite. Their BBC Radio 4 Comedy Special Scrambled EGG, about the mixed race experience, was comedy of the week. EGG host the podcast Still Legit (where they gleefully examine the films and TV shows they grew up with and ask if they’re still legit today) and Wondery’s hit podcast, Terribly Famous, where they tell the stories of our most iconic stars. Anna has written for CBBC’s Class Dismissed, Aardman Animation series Lloyd of the Flies, Mr Bean and Shaun the Sheep. She is a founding member of award winning improv group BattleActs.

Rob Gilbert is an actor, writer and comedian. He has featured TV shows and films like Killing Eve, Big Boys, Big Mood, The Tragedy of Macbeth and the upcoming Bergerac. He is one of the managing partners of Soho Comedy Factory, and regularly performs improv on house teams at The Free Association.

Emma Sidi is an actress, comedian and writer for radio, stage and screen. She has starred in hit TV shows such as Taskmaster (Channel 4), Starstruck (BBC 3 & HBO Max), playing Jessie's OTT flatmate Kate and as lead role Millipede in three series of Bafta-nominated comedy Pls Like (BBC 3). Other credits include King Gary (BBC 1), W1A (BBC 1), Ghosts (BBC 1), Industry (BBC 1) and Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4), and in 2025 she stars in Brian and Maggie (Channel 4). Emma's hit solo show Emma Sidi: Telenovela ran at the Edinburgh Fringe, Soho Theatre and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and in 2024 her new show Emma Sidi is Sue Gray sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe and on tour. She was selected as Dancing Ledge's Writer in Residence for 2023 - 2024, which is awarded to one talented individual each year. She is developing original projects with Dancing Ledge and Avalon.

Emily Lloyd-Saini is an actor, writer and comedian. She stars as series regular Winnie in BBC Three’s sitcom ‘Juice’, DI Ryle across two seasons of Sky’s hit comedy ‘Code 404’ and is a series regular in ‘Horrible Histories’. She has most recently wrapped on a supporting role in upcoming comedy feature film ‘Mother’s Pride’.

Emily’s writing credits include ‘Juice’, ‘The Stand Up Sketch Show’ on ITV2 and ‘Horrible Science’ on CBBC. Her debut Edinburgh stand-up hour, ‘Is This Part of the Show?’, was nominated for Funny Women’s Best Show. Emily has since gone on to perform stand up on BBC’s ‘Big Asian Comedy Night’ and ‘Rob Delaney’s Stand Up Central’ on Comedy Central UK as well as guesting on ‘Mock The Week’

Tour Dates

April 10 – Bristol, Old Vic

April 11 – Cardiff, Sherman Theatre

April 12 – Brighton, Dome (Corn Exchange)

April 17 – Leeds, City Varieties

April 18 – Norwich, Playhouse

April 20 – Chelmsford, Chelmsford Theatre

April 23 – Liverpool, St. George’s Hall (Concert Room)

April 24 – Salford, The Lowry (Quays Theatre)

April 25 – Birmingham, Town Hall

April 26 – Sheffield, Foundry

May 1 – Northampton, Royal & Derngate

May 4 – Machynlleth, Comedy Festival

May 7 – Glasgow, Glee Club

May 8 – Newcastle, Northern Stage

May 22 – London, Soho Theatre Walthamstow

Comments