Julia Donaldson's STICK MAN Returns To The Stage At Rose Theatre Kingston This Christmas

The 4-week run at Rose Theatre Kingston is from Thursday 10 December.

Freckle Productions has announced that Stick Man, based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, will return to the stage this Christmas for a 4-week run at Rose Theatre Kingston from Thursday 10 December.

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree in time for Christmas? This delightful adaptation from Freckle Productions, the team behind Zog, Tiddler and other Terrific Tales, and Tabby McTat features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

The Stick Family are so happy to be back on stage and back in the family tree. Audiences will be socially distanced, and all the latest government advice will be followed to make Stick Man as safe as possible and as enjoyable as ever. For more information click here.

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books, most notably the modern classic The Gruffalo which has sold over 14 million copies worldwide. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold millions of copies and have been translated into over 80 languages.

Stick Man is a perennial bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film of Stick Man with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film was the 4th most-viewed 2015 Christmas Day TV programme in the UK, and the book went to number one in the children's chart. In 2018 Stick Man celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Stick Man is directed by Mark Kane with original direction by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre), design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tours) and music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre). The cast features Jamie Coles as Stick Man, Georgina Duncan as Stick Lady Love and Euan Wilson as Actor-Musician.

