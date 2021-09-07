Jongleurs Return To London This Month

Jongleurs Comedy announce that they are returning to London from 18th September with regular comedy club nights booked at venues across the capital, The Water Rats Pub, The Establishment and Pink Zebra.

Jongleurs was acquired by comedian and entrepreneur Kev Orkian in 2019 and has been reimagined to bring audiences live top-quality comedy in an intimate setting with some of the best emerging talent on the comedy scene.

Comedians lined up for the Autumn include Cerys Nelmes, Nick Page, Geoff Boyz, John Ryan, Mandy Muden, Miles Crawford, Pam Ford, Carey Marx and new-comer to Jongleurs- Thomas Henry.

Kev Orkian says "We are delighted to be bringing Jongleurs back into London with our first class Comedy Shows at these brilliant venues. Those of you that may remember Jongleurs Comedy Clubs from Stag and Hen Parties can expect a refreshing change as we as we move Jongleurs forward for a new generation of Comedy lovers.

Our audiences will enjoy our reinvigorated commitment to delivering the most innovative, funny and original Comedians the industry has to offer. We aim to provide more opportunities for up-coming Comics and create more diverse line ups. Previously Jongleurs has hosted names such as Michael McIntyre, Sarah Millican, Reginald D Hunter and many of the UK's leading Comedy Stars. Our current top- quality acts promise to be the next big names in comedy so make sure you catch them while you can!"

Tickets are on sale now to find out more and book visit www.jongleurs.com