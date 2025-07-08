John Cleese Documentary to Screen in UK Cinemas This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British comedian John Cleese, one of the minds behind works such as Monty Python and Fawlty Towers, is inviting audiences to take a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road as an 85-year-old touring comedian, as he visits 16 European cities and performs 23 shows across 6 weeks.

In ‘John Cleese Packs It In’, viewers join Cleese as he embarks on what may be his final European tour. This 90-minute feature documentary, which will be screened in over 350 cinemas across the UK, captures an unfiltered Cleese as he battles various ailments, encounters chaotic travel, and grapples with his own stubborn refusal to stop. The movie will be showing in UK Cinemas from Thursday 13th November 2025. Tickets go on sale here beginning 10 July.

Throughout his career, which spans 6 decades, John Cleese has helped usher in a new era of comedy with his genre-defining shows and films. From starting out with the Cambridge Footlights, to co-founding Monty Python and co-creating Fawlty Towers, to writing and starring in the Oscar-nominated ‘A Fish Called Wanda’, his wry, black humour has made him a global comedy icon.

As well as starring in fan-favourite roles in the Harry Potter, James Bond and Shrek franchises, Cleese’s film credits include ‘Rat Race’, ‘Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein’ and ‘Silverado’. Cleese has received two BAFTA Awards and an Emmy Award and has been nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.