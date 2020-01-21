Joel Dommett, John Robins, Judi Love, and Kiri Pritchard-McLean Set For Second Episode Of COMEDY AGAINST LIVING MISERABLY

UKTV's award-winning comedy entertainment channel, Dave today announced Joel Dommett as the host of the second episode of Comedy Against Living Miserably, he will be joined by John Robins, Judi Love and Kiri Pritchard-McLean who complete the full line-up. Comedy Against Living Miserably is a series of filmed stand-up specials produced by Spirit Media to raise awareness for mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), with the second of the stand-up specials to be filmed in front of a live audience at EartH (Theatre) Hackney on Sunday 16th February 2020 with doors opening to the public at 7pm. Tickets to the event are free of charge and available on this LINK HERE.

The three-part series of stand-up comedy specials will star some of the nation's biggest names in comedy and will air on Dave later this year. Each episode will be hosted by a headline act and will feature three leading comedians, all of which are donating their fee to CALM which will be matched by UKTV. Episode one features headliner Nish Kumar, Suzi Ruffell, Seann Walsh and Darren Harriott and will air on Dave in March 2020. Further announcements about the line-up for the last episode will be made in the coming weeks.

Comedy Against Living Miserably is the latest initiative in Dave's partnership with CALM since the "Be the Mate You'd Want" campaign launched in 2018, with an ad break takeover where airtime was given to encourage viewers to spend that time texting or calling a mate.

The series aims to get the comedy community to join in and help foster a more positive and open culture when it comes to mental health.

Tickets for the stand-up special on Sunday 16th February are free and can be found on the LINK HERE. There will be the opportunity for audiences to donate to CALM on the night.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You