Joel Dommett Extends UK Tour With New Show HAPPY IDIOT

Due to demand, comedian and presenter Joel Dommett is adding extra dates to his Happy Idiot live tour. Joel has been delighting audiences across the UK since February 2025 and will now take in a further six dates across the country this Autumn before closing the tour at the prestigious London Palladium on 24th April 2026. Tickets will be available via an exclusive pre-sale from Thursday 10th April with general on sale taking place on Friday 11th April.

Following his 2022 Unapologetic tour, Joel is now back where he belongs on his brand new live tour for 2025 which has been extended into 2026. So far this year audiences have been treated to glamorous tales from behind the camera and less glamorous anecdotes of first-time fatherhood. Despite it all, Joel remains a charming, exhausted, happy idiot.

Joel is one of the UK's most recognisable and beloved television personalities, known for his trusted and charismatic presence. Having recently hosted ITV2's I'm A Celebrity… Unpacked in 2024, he has become a familiar face in homes across the nation. Joel has fronted five highly successful seasons of the hit show The Masked Singer, two seasons of its spin-off The Masked Dancer, and hosted the Masked Singer Live tour across major arenas. Most recently, he brought his signature style to Survivor on BBC One, reviving the iconic series. In 2025, Joel hosted Red Nose Day for Comic Relief, regularly co-hosts This Morning, and made his return to the National Television Awards at The O2 for a fourth consecutive year. He also triumphed in the Gladiators Celebrity Special earlier this year.

In addition to his television work, Joel recently hosted Live at the Apollo for BBC and appeared in Amazon Prime's Backstage with Katherine Ryan and Netflix's Comedians of the World. A seasoned stand-up comedian, Joel released his debut book, It's Not Me, It's Them, in 2018, sharing humorous insights into his past relationships and pursuit of love. Alongside his wife, Hannah Cooper, he co-hosts the popular podcast Never Have I Ever, where they take on unusual challenges suggested by listeners and each other. Joel also presented the second series of ITV's game show In With A Shout.

