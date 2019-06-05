Jodie Steele To Play The Central Role Of Daisy Buchanan In Exclusive Concert Performance Of GATSBY The Musical

Jun. 5, 2019  

"Live at Zedel" have announced their summer season at the famous 'Crazy Coqs' in the heart of Piccadilly, that plays host to theatre, cabaret, music and the performing arts. The beautiful Art Deco venue is the perfect setting for a showcase concert performance of "GATSBY".

Daisy Buchanan becomes the centre of the story in this musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby. Seeing the tragic events unfold through her eyes, we are given a fresh perspective of F Scott Fitzgerald's iconic Jazz Age novel. Revelling in the glitz and glamour, we also get a glimpse of the sadness and secrets that ripple beneath the surface; as we follow Daisy's quest to discover what happened to Jay Gatsby.

A great event for lovers of new musical theatre, this is a chance to catch an exclusive concert performance of this unique show.

Starring Jodie Steele (Heathers, Wicked, Rock of Ages) as Daisy Buchanan.

LISTINGS

Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29thAugust 2019 at 7pm

LIVE AT ZEDEL
at Crazy Coqs

20 Sherwood Street
LONDON W1F 7ED

BOX OFFICE 020 7734 4888
www.brasseriezedel.com/live-at-zedel/gatsby-the-musical/



