The hilarious Jimeoin brings his new show Ramble On! to the Assembly Hall.



Expect superb world-class stand-up from the Irishman from Australia. Acclaimed worldwide as one of live comedy's true masters as Jimeoin brings his brilliantly observed, ever-evolving and hilarious comedy to Worthing's Assembly Hall for one night only as part of his latest smash-hit tour.



Jimeoin is internationally acclaimed and his shows sell out across the UK, Europe, USA and of course Australia. A prolific writer with an exceptional audience rapport, he is known and loved for his brilliantly funny wit and charming observations on the absurdities of every-day life.



Hailed as a genuine "fair dinkum" stand-up alumni, don't miss your chance to see this award winning star of TV shows including 'Live at the Apollo', 'Conan', 'Royal Variety Performance', 'CH4's O2 Gala' and 'Sunday Night at the Palladium' - Live!.



Tickets for Jimeoin: Ramble On! are available from £23.50 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







