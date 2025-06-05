Janie Dee’s BEAUTIFUL WORLD CABARETS is Coming to Charing Cross Theatre

Performances will run from 5 to 13 July.
Hot on the heels of selling out at Crazy Coqs in May, Janie Dee’s star-studded Beautiful World Cabarets will transfer to Charing Cross Theatre from 5 to 13 July with a series of rip-roaring shows aimed at raising awareness of the climate crisis.
“A green twist on classic cabaret”, these classy five-star productions mix Broadway belters with entertaining insights into our planet’s survival. No two shows are the same and each artist will bring their own individual light to their own, performing songs and stories to reignite our love of nature and enlighten the audience with inspiration, information and hope.
With a stunning line-up of some of the top names in live entertainment, each show is hosted by a different artist. Previous hosts who are taking part again include Dame Maureen Lipman, Wayne Sleep OBE, Carly Mercedes Dyer, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Ian Shaw, Sister Mary and Janie Dee herself. They will be joined this time round by a further host of spectacular talent, amongst them Olivia Williams, Julian Ovenden, Lorna Dallas, Cassidy Janson, Jacqui Dankworth, Rhashan Stone, Mazaika Duo and Lizzie Ball and an impressive list of emerging artists that includes Josephina Ortiz Lewis, Alfie Friedman, Barlow & Smith, EM The Master, Sophia Priolo and Three's Company.
