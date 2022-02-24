Jackson's Lane Will Reopen in March

Jacksons Lane has today announced that its major redevelopment will be completed, and the building will be fully reopened to the public from the 25th March.



Jacksons Lane is the flagship arts and cultural venue in Haringey, creating a year-round programme of the best contemporary circus and family performance, arts participation, cultural education and outreach work for its community and the arts sector. The historic building has been closed since November 2020 to undergo a transformative redevelopment, designed to improve accessibility, create a better audience experience, modernise the studio spaces and provide a flexible working environment.



Jacksons Lane continues to present the best in circus and performance; Nordic Exposure continues throughout spring, a festival bringing the very best in circus, theatre and family shows from around the Nordic countries to north London to share their beautiful, thrilling and often emotional work, including Hold On in which audiences don a virtual reality headset for an immersive experience in mixed reality combining evocative scents and interactions to take you into the unique and extraordinary world of aerial circus artists; performances for families including Oh No, George!, a brand new show for children aged 3+ (and their grown ups) using acrobatics, slapstick comedy, Sign Supported English and live music, adapted from the award-winning picture book by Chris Haughton and The Not So Ugly Sisters, a brand new musical re-telling of Cinderella, reimagined for the stage in this magical adventure for the whole family; and contemporary circus and theatre exploring feminism and womanhood, Dreams of the Small Gods, a captivating live performance about the triple nature of woman: as animal, as human and as goddess or spirit being and Showwomen, a feminist rewrite: the untold herstory of British working-class entertainment from immigrant, queer and decolonized perspectives.



A full schedule of performances can be found here.



With the help of Arts Council England and Haringey Council, and a number of other donors, foundations and trusts, Jacksons Lane has breathed new life into the building. The organisation is still fundraising to meet fit out costs and complete its vision to be a state-of-the-art complex, rooted in the community. Fundraising campaigns including 'Love a Lantern' (to upgrade theatre lighting), 'Buy a Brick' (supporting external restoration) and 'Name a Seat' with a target of £50,000 have been launched to ensure that the project's completion can match the ambition to become a building worthy of its vision. Full details can be found here.