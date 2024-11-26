JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL Initial Cast Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eleanor Grant, Rob Houchen, Kelly Mathieson and Liam Tamne are the latest stars cast in a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women which will get its world premiere in the West End in 2025.

Jo - The Little Women Musical, with music by Dan Redfeld, book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, follows the adventures of the March sisters' odyssey into adulthood. At the centre of the new show is the pivotal character of Jo March, a young woman trying to become a renowned writer and “voice for her generation”. Faced with the overwhelming grief of losing her sister Beth, Jo's sorrow becomes the catalyst for her writing the story of her sisters, transforming her pain into purpose.

Eleanor Grant (Beth March) was recently a guest soloist in the world premiere screening of Avatar LIVE (Royal Albert Hall). Her other credits include the film soundtracks Cinderella, Cruella, Puss in Boots and Disney's live-action remakes of Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.

Rob Houchen (Laurie Laurence) is about to open in Titanique in the West End. His other West End credits include Sondheim's Old Friends, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza and the Les Miserables All Star Concert.

Kelly Mathieson (Meg March) made her West End debut as Christine Daaé in the Phantom of the

Opera and played the role for almost three years. Her other credits include Cinderella in Into the Woods (Lyric Theatre, Belfast), Nellie in South Pacific (Toulon Opera house) and Tonia in Dr Zhivago (London Palladium).

Liam Tamne (John Brooke) was recently seen in The Baker's Wife at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre, and in the West End as Ted Hinton in Bonnie & Clyde, Ramses in The Prince of Egypt, Raoul in Phantom Of The Opera, Enjolras in Les Misérables, Fiyero in Wicked.

They join the cast already announced for the album recording:

Christine Allado (Jo March) is a Grammy Award nominated artist. She was Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the original London cast of Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre), Cinderella in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends (Gielgud Theatre); Meat in We Will Rock You (London Coliseum); Tzipporah in The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre).

Chris Mann (Professor Bhaer) is a critically-acclaimed singer, actor and viral comedian. He starred as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera's 25th Anniversary Tour for over 700 performances. His self-shot musical parody videos during covid have been viewed 600 million times. He appeared in Emmy-winning miniseries, Pam and Tommy, playing Motley Crüe's legendary guitarist, Mick Mars.

Sophie Pollono (Amy March) was Delia Abbott for five seasons on the long-running daytime soap opera Young and the Restless. She starred as the titular character in the Disney Channel limited series Fastlayne. Her stage credits include the American premiere of Oppenheimer and the world premiere of My Girlfriend is an Alien.

More cast will be announced soon.

Featuring a lush, cinematic score and character-driven lyrics, this new musical version digs deeper into the human condition of each character and invites the audience to explore these beloved young women again with fresh eyes.

The concept album, produced by five-time Grammy nominee and three-time Emmy winner Nigel Wright and Composer Dan Redfeld, will be recorded in January at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios.

The recording session will be followed by the release of several tracks and videos, the album then the full show will be presented in semi-staged concert on the West End, directed by JoAnn M. Hunter (20 Broadway shows to her credit as a Choreographer including Bad Cinderella and School of Rock, Associate Choreographer and Performer. Most recently Director of SuperYou a new Rock Musical at Curve, Leicester and Choreographer of the upcoming Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat UK tour starring Donny Osmond).

Jo - The Little Women Musical studio album will be released under Grammy winning record label Center Stage Records.

The date, theatre and ticket onsale for the West End concert will be announced in the coming weeks.

The creative team includes:

Dan Redfeld - Composer, Conductor, Ochestrator, Studio Album Co-Music Producer

Christina Harding - Co-Lyricist & Book

John Gabriel Koladziej - Co-Lyricist & Book

JoAnn M. Hunter - Director

Nigel Wright - Studio Album Co-Music Producer

Brian Purcell - Lead Producer

CDM Productions - General Managers

Dan Redfeld (Composer) said: “It's always been our hope for Jo – The Little Women Musical to be heard around the world the way we intended - with an international cast of stellar artists and 29-piece orchestra. For that to come to fruition in a full Studio Album is a dream come true.”

Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej (Co-Lyricists and Book Writers) continued: “Assembling such a talented group of performers to bring our material to life is truly thrilling. We are excited to share our new interpretation of Louisa May Alcott's timeless classic with a multi-generational audience.”

Lead Producer Brian Purcell (4 Times Entertainment, Inc.) added: “We are honoured to be recording at Abbey Road Studios where some of the world's most influential artists and albums - from The Beatles to Star Wars to Lady Gaga - have been immortalised.”

