JMK Trust Announces Shortlist For 2023 JMK Award

The JMK Trust has announced the eight shortlisted theatre directors, and the designers they partnered with, in the running for the 2023 JMK Award - Sam Hardie, Tash Hyman, Leian John-Baptiste, Fay Lomas, Hana Pascal Keegan, Kalungi Ssebandeke, Sarah Stacey, and Laura Wooff The recipient will be announced on Friday 21 April at an industry event and the production will take place this Autumn in partnership with the Orange Tree Theatre (OT).

Each year, the JMK Trust receive over a hundred applications for this unique and rare opportunity for an emerging director to stage their first full-scale professional production at an acclaimed London theatre. The OT produced the JMK Award-winning production for the first time in 2019 with Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu directing a critically acclaimed production of Little Baby Jesus by Arinzé Kene. Last year saw Indiana Lown-Collins' directing Jack Thorne's The Solid Life of Sugar Water.

The shortlisted directors/designers and their chosen productions are:

Sam Hardie (she/her) with her production of The Girlfriend Experience by Alecky Blythe. Designer: Christine Ting-Huan Urquhart (she/her)

Tash Hyman (they/them) with their production of Midsummer by David Greig & Gordon McIntyre. Designer: Anna Orton (she/her)

Leian John-Baptiste (he/him) with his production of Meetings by Mustapha Matura. Designer: Natalie Pryce (she/her)

Fay Lomas (she/her) with her production of My Mother Said I Never Should by Charlotte Keatley. Designer: Anna Kezia Williams (she/her)

Hana Pascal Keegan (she/her) with her production of My Mother Said I Never Should by Charlotte Keatley. Designer: Georgia de Grey (she/her)

Kalungi Ssebandeke (he/him) with his production of Meetings by Mustapha Matura. Designer: Olivia Jamieson (she/her)

Sarah Stacey (she/her) with her production of The Girlfriend Experience by Alecky Blythe. Designer: Anna Kelsey (she/her)

Laura Wooff (she/her) with her production of Midsummer by David Greig & Gordon McIntyre. Designer: Jen McGinley (she/her)

Stephen Fewell, Chair of the JMK Trust, said today, "Thanks to ongoing, loyal support from our funders, we're delighted to be announcing a shortlist of eight stunning directors from around the country, and the talented designers they've collaborated with. At a time when opportunities are hard to come by for both established and early career artists, we're facing a considerable challenge in choosing only one team- they are all highly deserving of career success. We hope that by announcing this shortlist, they will attract interest and work opportunities over the coming months. Of course, the winner receives £25,000 towards their production and the valuable support of our host venue The Orange Tree Theatre, who have already supported winners Tristan Fynn- Aiduenu, Diane Page and Indiana Lown-Collins to great success."

Tom Littler, Artistic Director of the Orange Tree Theatre, said, "This is the Orange Tree's fourth year hosting the JMK Award, following three outstanding productions: Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu directing Little Baby Jesus by Arinzé Kene; Diane Page directing Statements after an Arrest under the Immorality Act by Athol Fugard; and Indiana Lown-Collins directing The Solid Life of Sugar Water by Jack Thorne. This builds on the OT's rich 50-year history of working with emerging directors through a succession of innovative programmes. We're looking forward to discovering the winner of this year's JMK Award and supporting them to create an equally wonderful production."