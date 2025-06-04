JELLO BRAIN Will Make UK Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold out debut at the Hollywood Fringe in 2024, Natalie Grove brings her autobiographical show about her mother's early onset dementia to the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time.

Los Angeles artist Natalie Grove announces her show Jello Brain coming to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for the first time, following a successful run at Hollywood Fringe this year. Jello Brain will be playing at Olive Studio at Greenside, George Street from 1-23 August.

Directed by Terra Mackintosh, co-writer and producer of New York Times Critics Pick Best Summer Ever, this one woman show follows the story of Grove in her mid-20s caring for her mother who is suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's.

The show portrays multiple characters including healthcare workers, other patients and family members as she addresses the difficulties of caring, but also her own mental health difficulties that stem out of the situation.

Natalie Grove, the writer and performer of Jello Brain said: “As a writer and an actor, I knew in my heart that this frightening, eye-opening experience needed to be told, so other caregivers understand they are not alone. So much of this illness is extremely isolating and I want to change that. Alzheimer's scares the hell out of people because unlike so many illnesses, it has no successful treatment plan, no timeline, no current cure – so people simply don't know how to talk about it. With this show, I'm forcing the conversation and having the chance to do it 21 times, at this historic festival, and connect with others affected by this illness, is a dream come true.”

Terra Mackintosh, the director of Jello Brain said: “Taking Natalie's Jello Brain to Edinburgh is a dream come true. After her sold out run in Hollywood, I'm very excited for the Edinburgh audience to experience the magic of her performance. She is a singular talent as a writer and actress, a true force on stage. Her story is deeply moving and she finds delicious comedy in the midst of tragedy. Everyone who saw her LA run left the theatre changed, as she explores one of the most deeply human experiences of all — the love between a mother and child.”

Alzheimer's at 55 my mom moves into memory care I try to make her feel at home but it's more like welcome to your worst nightmare I don't think she understands when I tell her mom it's going to be okay can someone please tell me it's going to be okay and that my brain won't shrink like hers now please mom where are you I'm so grateful the brain is so robust but also so fragile maybe the cure to Alzheimer's isn't so far away and you know what else is so good for the brain org*sms.

