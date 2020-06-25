Imogen Heap Contributes Music To Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Fundraiser

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is delighted to announce that Imogen Heap‎, the classically trained pioneer in electronic music, is contributing some of her distinctive and beautiful music to support Here I Am, this week's online event placing the voice of the Theatre's audience centre stage, being shared nightly at 7.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

‎Amongst a lifetime of credits, Imogen Heap composed the music for the West End hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and is a Grammy and Ivor Novello award winning composer. Born in Havering, Imogen went to Havering Music School and spent time whilst growing up at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, an important local cultural institution.

Douglas Rintoul, the Theatre's Artistic Director, recently contacted Imogen to discuss how Imogen could get further involved in the developing cultural life of the borough. As part of this, Imogen is donating the use of her music from some unique performance projects to this important event that shares the collective voice of an extraordinary community.

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is also announcing that the project has been devised together by Danielle‎ Flett and Douglas Rintoul. Danielle has recently appeared in Educating Rita and Stiletto Beach' in Hornchurch, as well as in a range of roles on screen and on stage (including at the Royal Court, Old Vic and Duke of York's) and lives locally.

For Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, London Theatre of the Year 2020, 'Here I Am' is the latest in a series of important place making projects, including the recent Public Acts production of 'As You Like It' in partnership with The National Theatre, and its Essex on Stage project funded by the Clothworkers' Foundation Theatre award. Collecting over 1,000 responses from audiences about their experiences of lockdown, and reflecting them back in this way, has created a theatrical time-capsule of important detail‎ that the Theatre can archive and help ensure doesn't ever get lost.

To donate to the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, visit www.queens-theatre.co.uk, or make a donation by text:

QTH 10 to 70085 to donate £10

QTH 15 to 70085 to donate £15

QTH 20 to 70085 to donate £20

UK networks only. Texts cost donation amount plus one standard rate message.

