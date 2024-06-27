Ian Rankin's REBUS: A GAME CALLED MALICE Will Return To The Stage Starring Gray O'Brien

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the success of the critically acclaimed BBC television series, Ian Rankin's much-loved detective Rebus will return to the stage, in the stage production of Rebus: A Game Called Malice by Ian Rankin and Simon Reade, with Gray O'Brien in the title role. The play centres around a murder mystery game, but with rising suspicions

Loveday Ingram directs Gray O'Brien (John Rebus), Abigail Thaw (Stephanie Jeffries) and Billy Hartman (Jack Fleming). A co-production with Cambridge Arts Theatre it opens there on 29 August, before a 12 venue tour, which launches at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh and completing its run at Lighthouse, Poole on 30 November.

A splendid dinner party in an Edinburgh mansion concludes with a murder mystery game created by the hostess. A murder needs to be solved. But the guests have secrets of their own, threatened by the very game they are playing. And among them is Inspector John Rebus. True crime is his calling. Is he playing an alternative game, one to which only he knows the rules? There are suspects, clues and danger with every twist and turn - and a shocking discovery will send this game called ‘Malice' hurtling towards a gasp-inducing conclusion.

Ian Rankin is the multimillion-copy award-winning bestseller of over thirty novels worldwide and creator of John Rebus. His books have been translated into thirty-six languages and have been adapted for radio, the stage and the screen. His Rebus novels have dominated the detective fiction market with the recent BBC television series ensuring the detective's legendary status.

Perhaps best known for his roles in Coronation Street, Peak Practice and Casualty, Gray O'Brien plays John Rebus. His theatre credits include Educating Rita (Perth Theatre), Catch Me If You Can, The Case of the Frightened Lady, The Sound of Music, Dead Simple (UK tour), Sleuth (Apollo Theatre), The Magistrate (Pitlochry Festival Theatre). Television credits include Coronation Street (as series regular Tony Gordon), Casualty (as series regular Richard McCaid), Peak Practice (as series regular Dr Tom Deneley), Shakespeare and Hathaway, The Loch, Titanic – Blood and Steel and Doctor Who – Voyage of the Damned. Film credits include The Wasting and The Daniel Connection.



Billy Hartman returns to the role of Jack Fleming, having created it for the stage in 2023. His other theatre credits include Gypsy (Savoy Theatre), The Confessions of Gordon Brown (Traverse Theatre and Scottish tour), The Little Match Girl (Orange Tree Theatre), Homework (Battersea Arts Centre), and Oliver! (Sadlers' Wells). Television credits include Emmerdale (as series regular as Terry Woods), Dal Y Mellt, The Trick, Keeping Faith, Pobol Y Cwm, In Suspicious Circumstances, 99-1 and A Touch of Frost.

Perhaps best known for her role in Endeavour, Abigail Thaw plays Stephanie Jeffries. Her theatre credits include Anthropology, The Strange Death of John Doe (Hampstead Theatre), Julius Caesar (Sheffield Crucible), The Cutting of the Cloth (Southwark Playhouse), Juliet and her Romeo (Bristol Old Vic) and Cymbeline (Shakespeare's Globe and BAM Harvey Theater, NYC). Her television credits include Endeavour (as series regular Dorothea Frazil), Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Sister Boniface and The Nevers. Film credits include The Penny Dropped and The Inbetweeners 2.



Loveday Ingram's directing credits include Dinner with Groucho (Dublin Theatre Festival, Belfast International Festival and Arcola Theatre), The Girl on the Train (Salisbury Playhouse) The Rover (RSC), Fatal Attraction (UK tour), My One and Only, Pal Joey (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Blue Room (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (Liverpool Playhouse), Julius Caesar (Storyhouse Theatre), Boston Marriage, Hysteria (Dublin). Additional directing credits include the original Assistant Director for Mamma Mia! and Associate Director at Chichester Festival Theatre. Her writing credits include a short film selected to represent Women's Aid internationally for the campaign for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Performance Dates

Cambridge Arts Theatre, Cambridge

29 August – 7 September

Box Office: 01223 503333 / www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

10 – 14 September

Box Office: 0131 529 6000 / www.capitaltheatres.com

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

16 – 21 September

Box Office: 01224 641122 / www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

23 – 27 September

Box Office: 0141 332 1846 / https://trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow/en-GB

Theatre Royal Bath, Bath

30 September – 5 October

Box Office: 01225 448844 / www.theatreroyal.org.uk

New Theatre, Cardiff

7 – 12 October

Box Office: 0343 310 0041 / https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB

York Theatre Royal, York

15 – 19 October

Box Office: 01904 623568 / www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Malvern Theatres, Malvern

21 – 26 October

Box Office: 01684 892277 / www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

Oxford Playhouse, Oxford

29 October – 2 November

Box Office: 01865 305305 / www.oxfordplayhouse.com

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

5 – 9 November

Box Office: 01242 572573 / www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

19 – 23 November

Box Office: 01483 44 00 00 / www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Lighthouse, Poole

26 – 30 November

Box Office: 01202 280000 / www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Comments