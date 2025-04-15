IN OTHER WORDS Returns to Arcola in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following award-winning, five-star productions around the world, In Other Words returns to the Arcola to conclude its 30+ venue tour of England and Scotland. As part of the Arcola Theatre run, producers TBC Productions and partner Music for Dementia host a free gala performance on 20 May for Dementia care-workers, including free tickets, drink, goodie bag and post-show Q&A.

In Other Words' playwright MATTHEW SEAGER continues in the role of Arthur alongside LYDIA WHITE (fresh from playing Miss Honey in the West End production of Matilda) as Jane.

In Other Words is a deeply affecting love story, exploring the transformative power of music to help reconnect those living with dementia to their loved ones and the world around them. The play traces the relationship of Jane and Arthur, connected by the voice of Frank Sinatra from the moment they first meet and through the ups and downs of the 50 years that follow.

Since its premiere in London in 2017, In Other Words has enjoyed remarkable international success with more than 300,000 spectators in four continents. The French translation Oublie Moi won an unprecedented four Moliére Awards in 2023, including Best Play, and the Argentinian production won a Premios Award. Further international productions have included Kenya and New Zealand with productions including Turkey and Chile during 2025.

In Other Words' tour is produced in partnership with house southeast theatre network and The Utley Foundation's Music for Dementia campaign, which has a goal of making music an integral part of dementia care through grants to inspirational charities and special projects, as well as awareness raising. The 2025 tour dates have been accompanied by an innovative Gala Night initiative, focused around six performances across the tour including Arcola Theatre. Aimed to support carers and health and social care professionals, the galas offer free tickets, drinks, goodie bags, and post-show discussion to relevant groups and individuals.

Matthew Seager: “Working on In Other Words as a writer and performer continues to provide the most fulfilling and formative experiences of my career. I struggle to articulate how it feels knowing that so many people around the world have now seen a version of Arthur and Jane's enduring love story. It speaks to the universality of the play's themes that it resonates so broadly. It is beyond thrilling to now be bringing it to such a wide audience around the UK, especially in conjunction with house theatre and Music for Dementia. That they consider this a valuable piece of work is a source of immense pride for us.”

Sarah Metcalfe, Managing Director of The Utley Foundation and Music for Dementia: “We're thrilled to be supporting In Other Words for a second year. It is a fantastic production – brilliantly written and performed. It addresses an important topic with accuracy and sensitivity, showing the heartbreak of dementia but also flashes of hope in the power of music and human connection. This year the Music for Dementia campaign will be supporting free tickets for people working in social care, whose work is skilled, essential, and undervalued, to give more of them the chance to see this tender and beautiful play.”

The touring production is the inaugural show from TBC Productions. Founded by Matthew Seager and Tom Dixon in 2024, TBC Productions is a collective of creatives and producers united in a commitment to developing new writing with a positive social and cultural impact. The company has numerous projects in development, including a new play by Matthew Seager, inspired by his experiences working with vulnerable young people in care during the COVID 19 pandemic.

