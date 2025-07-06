I DREAM IN COLOR at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Writer, poet and comedian Jasmine Thien, brings her semi-autobiographical one-woman show I Dream In Colour, directed by award-winning theatre maker Max Percy (Baklâ, This Is Not A Show About Hong Kong) for its Edinburgh Fringe debut. A fully blind performer, Jasmine explores how we experience the intersections between disability, race and gender and how we reclaim our bodily autonomy when it has never really been granted before in this deeply poignant and honest show.

Sophie has a choice: surgically remove her one remaining eye containing a tumour, or risk eye cancer. Again. No brainer, right? But with her past experiences in mind and everything her parents have done to save this one eye, the decision doesn’t seem so straightforward.

Interweaving flashbacks with the present, I Dream in Colour is a coming of age story told at the intersections of medical isolation, every day ableism, and the social pressures of becoming an adult. Combining storytelling, comedy and spoken word, this funny, moving story seeks to ask the question: how do we navigate a world that reminds us every day we should not even exist?

The show runs July 30 through August 24 as part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.